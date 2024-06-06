Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sunil Chhetri's father reveals his son once considered joining the NDA

    As Sunil Chhetri prepares for his final international match, his father, Kharga Chhetri, reminisces about the time when Sunil almost joined the National Defence Academy. Reflecting on the journey that led Sunil to become one of football's greats, Kharga shares how a tour of Pakistan cemented Sunil’s dedication to the sport.

    Sunil Chhetri's father reveals his son once considered joining the NDA osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 11:40 PM IST

    Sunil Chhetri's father, Kharga Chhetri, shared that Sunil was close to taking the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam and joining the armed forces, even after making his club debut. Ahead of Chhetri's final international match on June 6, Kharga revealed how a tour of Pakistan convinced Sunil that football was his true calling.

    Kharga explained that due to his army background, he wanted Sunil to either join the defence forces via the NDA exam or attend the prestigious St. Stephen's College in Delhi.

    "Even after leaving Bagan and joining JCT, he wasn’t very happy initially. He still considered taking his NDA exam and was in Punjab with his books while playing in the league for JCT," Kharga told the Indian Express.

    "But it was when he got into the Indian team, played under Sukhwinder Singh, and made his debut against Pakistan that he finally realized football was his life."

    Chhetri's decision to pursue football proved fruitful as he scored 94 goals for India, making him the third-highest active goal-scorer after Cristiano Ronaldo (128) and Lionel Messi (106). He is also the fourth-highest all-time top scorer in men's international football, trailing only Ronaldo, Ali Daei (109), and Messi. He will retire as the second-highest goal-scorer from Asia, cementing his legendary status.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to get record, Pakistan posts 159/7 vs USA osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to get record, Pakistan posts 159/7 vs USA

    French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek advances to Final, defeats Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals osf

    French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek advances to Final, defeats Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals

    football Sunil Chhetri gets guard of honour as he bids adieu to international football after 19 yrs; WATCH viral video snt

    Sunil Chhetri gets guard of honour as he bids adieu to international football after 19 yrs; WATCH viral video

    Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw osf

    Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw

    French Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden fall short in men's doubles semifinals osf

    French Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden fall short in men's doubles semifinals

    Recent Stories

    T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to get record, Pakistan posts 159/7 vs USA osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to get record, Pakistan posts 159/7 vs USA

    French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek advances to Final, defeats Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals osf

    French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek advances to Final, defeats Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals

    football Sunil Chhetri gets guard of honour as he bids adieu to international football after 19 yrs; WATCH viral video snt

    Sunil Chhetri gets guard of honour as he bids adieu to international football after 19 yrs; WATCH viral video

    CISF constable slaps Kangana Ranaut: Kulwinder Kaur dubbed 'Khalistani terrorist' amid row, NCW demands action snt

    CISF constable slaps Kangana Ranaut: Kulwinder Kaur dubbed 'Khalistani terrorist' amid row, NCW demands action

    Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw osf

    Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon