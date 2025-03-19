Sunil Chhetri's comeback: When Indian football captain trained with RCB's Virat Kohli & others; a look back

Read Full Article

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri made a remarkable return as India's captain in an international friendly against the Maldives on Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. Named in the starting XI, the 40-year-old played his first international match in nine months, reaffirming his commitment to Indian football.

India secured their first win since November 2023, defeating the Maldives comprehensively, with goals from Sunil Chhetri, Rahul Bheke, and Liston Colaco — marking Manolo Marquez's maiden victory as head coach.

When Sunil Chhetri reversed retirement decision

On March 8, 2025, Chhetri reversed his retirement decision made last year. After India's failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Chhetri had stepped away from international duty, playing what seemed to be his last game in June 2024 against Kuwait in front of nearly 59,000 fans in Kolkata. However, with India's focus now shifting to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, Chhetri chose to return, driven by his passion and desire to guide the team.

When Sunil Chhetri retired

Chhetri initially announced his retirement from international football in 2024, marking the end of a historic career as one of the world's highest international goal scorers. Despite his absence from the national team, Chhetri's performances in the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) were exceptional — scoring 12 goals in 24 matches, making him the second-highest scorer of the season and the highest among Indian players.

When Sunil Chhetri trained with RCB players, including Virat Kohli

In a memorable cross-sport interaction on April 1, 2023, Chhetri had trained with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The event, just before the IPL season, saw Chhetri engaging in practice drills with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and other RCB players. Known for his fitness and skill, the Indian football captain impressed the RCB squad, while his curiosity about cricket's technicalities brought a refreshing perspective. Photos shared by RCB back then showcased Chhetri's excitement and camaraderie with the players, symbolizing a unique bond between two of India's most popular sports.

RCB's IPL 2025 season

In a memorable cross-sport interaction on April 1, 2023, Chhetri had trained with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The event, just before the IPL season, saw Chhetri engaging in practice drills with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and other RCB players. Known for his fitness and skill, the Indian football captain impressed the RCB squad, while his curiosity about cricket's technicalities brought a refreshing perspective. Photos shared by RCB back then showcased Chhetri's excitement and camaraderie with the players, symbolizing a unique bond between two of India's most popular sports.

RCB IPL 2025 Squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

