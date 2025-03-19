user
user

Sunil Chhetri's comeback: When Indian football captain trained with RCB's Virat Kohli & others; a look back

Sunil Chhetri returns as India captain: Here's a throwback story on when the football icon trained with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players ahead of the IPL season in April 2023.

Sunil Chhetri's comeback: When Indian football captain trained with RCB's Virat Kohli & others; a look back snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 9:06 PM IST

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri made a remarkable return as India's captain in an international friendly against the Maldives on Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. Named in the starting XI, the 40-year-old played his first international match in nine months, reaffirming his commitment to Indian football.

India secured their first win since November 2023, defeating the Maldives comprehensively, with goals from Sunil Chhetri, Rahul Bheke, and Liston Colaco — marking Manolo Marquez's maiden victory as head coach.

When Sunil Chhetri reversed retirement decision

On March 8, 2025, Chhetri reversed his retirement decision made last year. After India's failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Chhetri had stepped away from international duty, playing what seemed to be his last game in June 2024 against Kuwait in front of nearly 59,000 fans in Kolkata. However, with India's focus now shifting to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, Chhetri chose to return, driven by his passion and desire to guide the team.

When Sunil Chhetri retired

Chhetri initially announced his retirement from international football in 2024, marking the end of a historic career as one of the world's highest international goal scorers. Despite his absence from the national team, Chhetri's performances in the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) were exceptional — scoring 12 goals in 24 matches, making him the second-highest scorer of the season and the highest among Indian players.

Also read: IPL 2025, PBKS SWOT analysis: Can Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting turn the Punjab Kings fate this season?

When Sunil Chhetri trained with RCB players, including Virat Kohli

In a memorable cross-sport interaction on April 1, 2023, Chhetri had trained with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The event, just before the IPL season, saw Chhetri engaging in practice drills with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and other RCB players. Known for his fitness and skill, the Indian football captain impressed the RCB squad, while his curiosity about cricket's technicalities brought a refreshing perspective. Photos shared by RCB back then showcased Chhetri's excitement and camaraderie with the players, symbolizing a unique bond between two of India's most popular sports.

RCB's IPL 2025 season

As RCB gears up for the 2025 IPL season, the franchise aims to end their title drought. With Rajat Patidar leading the side alongside stalwarts like Kohli, Liam Livingstone, and Josh Hazlewood, RCB's squad is considered strong contenders this year. RCB is set to face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener on March 22. The team's squad for IPL 2025 includes Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, and Liam Livingstone, among others.

Also read: IPL 2025: AB de Villiers predicts Royal Challengers Bengaluru chances of winning maiden title

RCB IPL 2025 Squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: KKR vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer hails skipper Ajinkya Rahane, says 'he has been an amazing leader' HRD

IPL 2025: KKR vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer hails skipper Ajinkya Rahane, says 'he has been an amazing leader'

Who is Tanmay Srivastava? Ex-Indian cricketer who is set to become first IPL player-turned-umpire HRD

Who is Tanmay Srivastava? Ex-Indian cricketer who is set to become first IPL player-turned-umpire

IPL 2025: AB de Villiers predicts Royal Challengers Bengaluru chances of winning maiden title HRD

IPL 2025: AB de Villiers predicts Royal Challengers Bengaluru chances of winning maiden title

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya makes HUGE statement on Mumbai Indians' 4-year title drought ahead of the season HRD

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya makes HUGE statement on Mumbai Indians' 4-year title drought ahead of the season

IPL 2025: MI coach Mahela Jayawardene opens up on Jasprit Bumrah missing initial stages of the season

IPL 2025: MI coach Mahela Jayawardene opens up on Jasprit Bumrah missing initial stages of the season

Recent Stories

Bengaluru ill-equipped for rising heat waves, lacks long-term climate strategy: Report ddr

Bengaluru ill-equipped for rising heat waves, lacks long-term climate strategy: Report

Oppenheimer Downgrades Goldman Sachs To ‘Perform’ Over Lack Of Rebound In Mergers And Acquisitions Activity: Retail Stays Bearish

Oppenheimer Downgrades Goldman Sachs To ‘Perform’ Over Lack Of Rebound In Mergers And Acquisitions Activity: Retail Stays Bearish

Eaton International Stock Edges Lower After New Data Reportedly Links It To Deadly Eaton Blaze – Retail Sentiment Remains Muted

Eaton International Stock Edges Lower After New Data Reportedly Links It To Deadly Eaton Blaze – Retail Sentiment Remains Muted

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's helicopter rides cost taxpayers over Rs 31 crore, BJP slams 'misplaced priorities' ddr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's helicopter rides cost taxpayers over Rs 31 crore, BJP slams 'misplaced priorities'

Trump speaks to Zelensky after lengthy call with Putin on Russia-Ukraine war ddr

Trump speaks to Zelensky after lengthy call with Putin on Russia-Ukraine war

Recent Videos

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Video Icon
Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Video Icon
'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon