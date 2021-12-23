  • Facebook
    Saurav Ghosal named Men’s President of Professional Squash Association

    The Professional Squash Association has a new president for its men's department. Former Indian Saurav Ghosal has replaced Ali Farag for the role. Here's how he responded.

    Saurav Ghosal elated after being named Men's President of Professional Squash Association-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Leeds, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 5:25 PM IST
    In India's landmark and proud moment, former professional Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal has been bestowed with a significant duty. He has been appointed as the new president of the men's section of the Professional Squash Association (PSA). He will be replacing former world number one, Ali Farag. Sarah-Jane Perry will be handling the women's department.

    Welcoming Ghosal on board, Ziad Al-Turki (PSA Chairman) said, "I am pleased to welcome Saurav, Ashley and Ahmad onto our Board of Directors and am confident they will bring a range of skills and experience to the association. I'm looking forward to working with all three of our new additions to the board as we continue to grow the sport."

    Ghosal, too, expressed his delight at being appointed the role, as he noted, "It is a massive honour and privilege to be the PSA Men's President for the upcoming term. I feel very lucky to be given such an opportunity by the membersh. Itit shows the trust they have in me as a person as well as someone who they think can help the tour move forward. I'm confident that we can move forward as a tour through these difficult times and come out stronger on the other side."

    Ghosal happens to have won multiple medals in squash. He is a two-time gold-medalist, winning at Asian Games 2014 and Asian Individual Championships 2019. Besides, he has won a couple of silvers, including one at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, while he has six bronze to his name. He was the first Indian to reach the quarterfinals of the World Squash Championship in 2013 and is an Arjuna Award recipient.

    Below is the complete list of PSA's new Board of Directors:
    Chairman: Ziad Al-Turki
    Men's President: Saurav Ghosal
    Women's President: Sarah-Jane Perry
    Board Members: Ahmad Bassam, Ashley Bernhard, John Nimick, Mike Puertas, Claudia Schurmann and Daryl Selby

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 5:26 PM IST
