Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana honoured at BCCI Awards 2025; full list of winners here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday hosted its prestigious annual awards ceremony for 2025, celebrating the standout performances from Indian cricketers across various formats. This year’s awards saw some of the biggest names in cricket being recognised, including legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Smriti Mandhana.

The Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred upon Sachin Tendulkar, India's cricketing icon and one of the greatest to have ever played the game. Tendulkar, who still holds the records for the most runs in both Test and ODI cricket, received the award for his outstanding contribution to Indian and world cricket. His legacy continues to inspire generations of cricketers, and the BCCI's recognition cements his place as a living legend of the sport.

Bumrah, Mandhana honoured with Best International Cricketers

Jasprit Bumrah, India's spearhead in fast bowling, claimed the Polly Umrigar Award for the Best International Cricketer (Men) for the third time, following his extraordinary year in 2023-24. Bumrah played a pivotal role in India's success, especially in the T20 World Cup, where his match-winning performances helped the team secure its first title in 17 years. He also excelled in Tests, finishing 2024 as the highest wicket-taker with 71 scalps. This marks his third Polly Umrigar Award win, making him one of the most decorated players in the award's history. Only Virat Kohli has won it more times.

In the women's category, Smriti Mandhana was honoured with the Best International Cricketer (Women) award for the third time, having already won it in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Mandhana had a stellar year, particularly in ODIs, where she amassed 747 runs at an average of 57.46, including a record four centuries. Her remarkable consistency and ability to perform on the international stage earned her the prestigious recognition.

Alongside the major awards, several others were given to players and officials across different categories. Notable mentions include Sarfaraz Khan and Asha Sobhana, who won the Best International Debut Awards for men and women, respectively.

The event also honoured players for their performances in domestic cricket, with awards such as the Madhavrao Scindia Award for the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy, and the Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounders in domestic limited-overs competitions.

With 26 awards in total, the BCCI Awards 2025 celebrated not only India’s cricketing heroes on the international stage but also those making significant strides in domestic cricket, underscoring the depth of talent across the country.

Here's a list of all winners at the BCCI Awards 2025:

Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award - Men: Sachin Tendulkar

Polly Umrigar Award - Best International Cricketer - Men: Jasprit Bumrah

Best International Cricketer - Women: Smriti Mandhana

Best International Debut - Men: Sarfaraz Khan

Best International Debut - Women: Asha Sobhana

BCCI Special Award: Ravichandran Ashwin

Highest Run-Getter in ODIs - Women: Smriti Mandhana

Highest Wicket-Taker in ODIs - Women: Deepti Sharma

Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket: Akshay Totre

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run-Getter in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Kavya Teotia

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Vishnu Bhardwaj

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Woman Cricketer Senior Domestic: Priya Mishra

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Woman Cricketer Junior Domestic: Ishwari Awasare

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Hemchudeshan Jeganathan

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Lakshya Raichandani

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Plate Group): Neizekho Rupreo

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Plate Group): Hem Chetri

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Elite Group): P Vidyuth

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Elite Group): Aneesh KV

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy (Plate Group): Mohit Jangra

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy (Elite Group): Tanay Thyagarajan

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy (Plate Group): Agni Chopra

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy (Elite Group): Ricky Bhui from Andhra Pradesh was the winner.

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions: Shashank Singh from Chhattisgarh received this medal.

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments: Mumbai.

