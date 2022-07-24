Pre-season friendlies: Raphinha's sole strike sinks Madrid; City, Arsenal script big wins

Barcelona and Real Madrid were locked in a pre-season El Clasico, while Raphinha scored the lone goal in the match. Elsewhere, Manchester City and Arsenal won their respective games.

Barcelona and Real Madrid were involved in a pre-season El Clasico friendly. It was played on Sunday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a competitive encounter, leaving the supporters delighted and entertained throughout the game. Eventually, it was Brazilian winger Raphinha, the club's newest signing for the season, scoring the match's lone goal to ensure a win for the Catalans over the reigning Spanish champion. As a result, the netizens were delighted by the development and, more importantly, Raphinha's strike, as he is set to play a crucial role for Barca in the upcoming season.

Raphinha's goal came in the 27th minute of the match, which was a solo effort. There were five promising efforts in the entire game, while it could have been 2-0 to Barcelona, only to be denied by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 73rd, while Madrid nearly pulled one back in the 53rd, only for Marco Asensio to shoot the ball wide.

ALSO READ: Jules Kounde holds out on Chelsea transfer; waiting for Barcelona move after Xavi phone call

On Sunday, English giants Arsenal faced off against its London rival Chelsea at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. However, it was a surprise result, as the former came up with a stupendous performance to hammer the latter 4-0, thanks to strikes from Gabriel Jesus (15), Martin Ødegaard (36), Bukayo Saka (66) and Albert Sambi Lokonga (90+2).

In another top match of the day, reigning English champion Manchester City was up against German champion Bayern Munich at the Lambeau Field in Greenbay. As expected, it was another closely-fought encounter, while the match saw just a goal, from City's new signing, the Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland, who put it in in the 12th minute, which was enough to get the job done.