Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pre-season friendlies: Raphinha's sole strike sinks Madrid; City, Arsenal script big wins

    Barcelona and Real Madrid were locked in a pre-season El Clasico, while Raphinha scored the lone goal in the match. Elsewhere, Manchester City and Arsenal won their respective games.

    Pre-season friendlies: Raphinha sole strike sinks Real Madrid; Manchester City, Arsenal script big wins over Bayern Munich, Chelsea-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    USA, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    Barcelona and Real Madrid were involved in a pre-season El Clasico friendly. It was played on Sunday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a competitive encounter, leaving the supporters delighted and entertained throughout the game. Eventually, it was Brazilian winger Raphinha, the club's newest signing for the season, scoring the match's lone goal to ensure a win for the Catalans over the reigning Spanish champion. As a result, the netizens were delighted by the development and, more importantly, Raphinha's strike, as he is set to play a crucial role for Barca in the upcoming season.

    Raphinha's goal came in the 27th minute of the match, which was a solo effort. There were five promising efforts in the entire game, while it could have been 2-0 to Barcelona, only to be denied by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 73rd, while Madrid nearly pulled one back in the 53rd, only for Marco Asensio to shoot the ball wide.

    ALSO READ: Jules Kounde holds out on Chelsea transfer; waiting for Barcelona move after Xavi phone call

    On Sunday, English giants Arsenal faced off against its London rival Chelsea at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. However, it was a surprise result, as the former came up with a stupendous performance to hammer the latter 4-0, thanks to strikes from Gabriel Jesus (15), Martin Ødegaard (36), Bukayo Saka (66) and Albert Sambi Lokonga (90+2).

    In another top match of the day, reigning English champion Manchester City was up against German champion Bayern Munich at the Lambeau Field in Greenbay. As expected, it was another closely-fought encounter, while the match saw just a goal, from City's new signing, the Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland, who put it in in the 12th minute, which was enough to get the job done.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Social media glorifies Neeraj Chopra upon silver win-ayh

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Social media glorifies Neeraj Chopra upon silver win

    Jules Kounde holds out on Chelsea transfer; waiting for Barcelona move after Xavi phone call-ayh

    Jules Kounde holds out on Chelsea transfer; waiting for Barcelona move after Xavi phone call

    Neeraj Chopra wins silver medal in his maiden World Championships

    Neeraj Chopra wins silver in 2022 World Athletics Championships

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: India eyes series win against West Indies/Windies despite middle-order woes-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: India eyes series win despite middle-order woes

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Here are 15 facts involving India at the event to date-ayh

    CWG 2022: Here are 15 facts involving India at the Games to date

    Recent Stories

    Chhattisgarh Congress turf war reaches Delhi; Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo to meet top brass

    Chhattisgarh Congress turf war reaches Delhi; Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo to meet top brass

    Swine flu cases witness rise in Maharashtra know symptoms how to protect yourself and more gcw

    Swine flu cases witness rise in Maharashtra; know symptoms, how to protect yourself and more

    Will Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan be a disaster? Here's what Kamaal R Khan (KRK) thinks RBA

    Will Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan be a disaster? Here's what Kamaal R Khan (KRK) thinks

    ISC Result 2022:Class 12 results likely to be declared today know websites how to check marks and more gcw

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results likely to be declared today; know websites, how to check marks and more

    Cryptocurrencies from Qatar funded Bihar terror module

    Cryptocurrencies sent from Qatar funded Bihar terror module

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon