    Paris Paralympics 2024: Thulasimathi, Manisha claim silver and bronze medals in women's singles SU5

    Indian shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass capped off their stellar performances at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday with maiden silver and bronze medals in the women's singles SU5 category.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 8:59 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 9:04 PM IST

    Indian shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass capped off their stellar performances at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday with maiden silver and bronze medals in the women's singles SU5 category. With the duo's feat, India's medal tally at the mega sporting event stands at 11 now - 2 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze medals.

    Thulasimathi Murugesan, the 22-year-old top seed, fought valiantly but fell short in the final, losing 17-21 10-21 to China's defending champion Yang Qiuxia. Despite the defeat, Murugesan's silver medal marks a significant achievement in her career.

    Competing alongside her, Manisha Ramadass clinched the bronze medal after a commanding performance against Denmark's Cathrine Rosengren, securing a 21-12 21-8 victory. The SU5 category, designed for athletes with upper limb impairments, showcased the exceptional skills of both Indian players.

    These wins contribute to India's impressive medal tally at the Paralympics, which also includes a historic gold medal in badminton. Nitesh Kumar, competing in the SL3 category for players with severe lower limb disabilities, achieved his first Paralympic gold by defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in a thrilling final.

    Kumar, from Haryana, exhibited remarkable resilience and tactical acumen to secure a 21-14 18-21 23-21 victory after an intense hour and 20-minute match.

    Kumar's triumph not only represents a personal victory but also ensures India retains the SL3 gold, previously won by Pramod Bhagat in Tokyo. The match, featuring a grueling rally of 122 shots in the opening game, saw Kumar demonstrate exceptional endurance and skill, overcoming a challenging opponent who had previously defeated him nine times.

    Earlier in the day, India's hopes for additional medals were dashed as Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithua Sre Sumathy Sivan, the second seeds in the mixed doubles SH6 category, lost 17-21 12-21 to the Indonesian duo of Subhan and Rina Marlina in the bronze medal play-off.

