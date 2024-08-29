Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Tarun Dhillon secures win over Brazil's Rogerio in men's singles SL4 match

India's Tarun Dhillon defeated Brazil's Rogerio Junior Xavier de Oliveira with scores of 21-17 and 21-19 in their Men's Singles SL4 Group D match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday.

Dhillon's victory marks a strong start for him in the group stage of the para badminton competition. The match showcased his strategic play and resilience, as he managed to secure both sets against a formidable opponent.

The first set saw Dhillon's precise shots and tactical play overcome Oliveira’s challenges. In the second set, Dhillon maintained his composure and agility to clinch the win, demonstrating his readiness for the subsequent rounds.

Meanwhile, India's Sukant Kadam and Suhas Yathiraj also secured impressive victories in their opening men’s singles SL4 group matches at the Paralympics on Thursday, marking a strong start to their para badminton campaigns.

Sukant Kadam, 31, who had endured a knee injury from a fall during cricket at the age of 10, recovered from a loss in the opening game to win 17-21, 21-15, 22-20 against Malaysia’s Mohammed Amin Burhanuddin in his Group B match. He rallied from a 16-20 deficit in the decider, scoring six consecutive points to clinch the match.

In contrast, Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Suhas Yathiraj breezed through his Group A match, defeating Indonesia's Hikmat Ramdani 21-7, 21-5 in just 22 minutes.

