Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Tarun Dhillon secures win over Brazil's Rogerio in men's singles SL4 match

    India's Tarun Dhillon defeated Brazil's Rogerio Junior Xavier de Oliveira with scores of 21-17 and 21-19 in their Men's Singles SL4 Group D match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday.

    Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Tarun Dhillon secures win over Brazil's Rogerio in men's singles SL4 match snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

    In an impressive display of skill and determination, India's Tarun Dhillon defeated Brazil's Rogerio Junior Xavier de Oliveira with scores of 21-17 and 21-19 in their Men's Singles SL4 Group D match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday.

    Dhillon's victory marks a strong start for him in the group stage of the para badminton competition. The match showcased his strategic play and resilience, as he managed to secure both sets against a formidable opponent.

    The first set saw Dhillon's precise shots and tactical play overcome Oliveira’s challenges. In the second set, Dhillon maintained his composure and agility to clinch the win, demonstrating his readiness for the subsequent rounds.

    Meanwhile, India's Sukant Kadam and Suhas Yathiraj also secured impressive victories in their opening men’s singles SL4 group matches at the Paralympics on Thursday, marking a strong start to their para badminton campaigns.

    Sukant Kadam, 31, who had endured a knee injury from a fall during cricket at the age of 10, recovered from a loss in the opening game to win 17-21, 21-15, 22-20 against Malaysia’s Mohammed Amin Burhanuddin in his Group B match. He rallied from a 16-20 deficit in the decider, scoring six consecutive points to clinch the match.

    In contrast, Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Suhas Yathiraj breezed through his Group A match, defeating Indonesia's Hikmat Ramdani 21-7, 21-5 in just 22 minutes.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket No Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan announce 12-man team for 2nd Test against Bangladesh scr

    No Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan announce 12-man team for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Suhas Yathiraj dominates Ramdani in opener with straight-games victory snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Suhas Yathiraj dominates Ramdani in opener with straight-games victory

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Shuttler Sukant Kadam's stunning comeback secures win over Malaysia's Burhanuddin snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Sukant Kadam stages remarkable comeback to beat Malaysia's Burhanuddin

    cricket Ravichandran Ashwin explains why bats for impact player rule in IPL scr

    Ravichandran Ashwin explains why he bats for impact player rule

    cricket Ravichandran Ashwin bewildered by Pakistan's shocking 10 wicket home defeat against Bangladesh scr

    Ravichandran Ashwin bewildered by Pakistan's shocking 10 wicket home defeat against Bangladesh

    Recent Stories

    'Ask her how rape...': Kangana Ranaut's 'psyche' jab on Akali Dal leader's shocker (WATCH)

    'Ask her how rape...': Kangana Ranaut's 'psyche' jab on Akali Dal leader's shocker (WATCH)

    Golden Retriever to Beagle-7 best dog breeds for first time owners RBA

    Golden Retriever to Beagle-7 best dog breeds for first time owners

    Kolkata horror: Viral photo of accused Sanjay Roy celebrating birthday with RG Kar ex-principal sparks row anr

    Kolkata horror: Viral photo of accused Sanjay Roy celebrating birthday with RG Kar ex-principal sparks outrage

    Kim Kardashian looks SEXY as she drops pictures in white cut-out dress RKK

    Kim Kardashian looks SEXY as she drops pictures in white cut-out dress

    Karnataka High Court rejects plea challenging cabinet order in DK Shivakumar's disproportionate assets case vkp

    BREAKING: Relief for Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in disproportionate assets case

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon