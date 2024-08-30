Paris Paralympics: Avani Lekhar bags 2nd successive GOLD in 10m air rifle SH1, Mona Agarwal clinches BRONZE

Indian shooting sensation Avani Lekhara continued her dominance on the global stage by winning her second consecutive Paralympic gold in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics on Friday.

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Indian shooter Avani Lekhara won her second consecutive Paralympic gold medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday.

Avani, who captured the world’s attention with her gold medal win at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago, set a new benchmark by breaking her own Paralympic record with a score of 249.7, surpassing the 249.6 mark she had set in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old shooter, who is wheelchair-bound following a car accident that left her paralyzed below the waist at the age of 11, once again demonstrated her remarkable resilience and talent. Her victory not only reaffirmed her status as one of India’s top Paralympians but also inspired countless others with her unwavering spirit.

Joining Avani on the podium was compatriot Mona Agarwal, who secured the bronze medal with a score of 228.7. Mona, who only took up shooting in 2022, has quickly risen through the ranks, and her bronze medal in Paris marks a significant milestone in her budding career. The two-time World Cup gold medallist had earlier qualified for the final in fifth place, underscoring her rapid progress in the sport.

In the qualification round, Avani shot 625.8 to secure her spot in the final, finishing behind Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik, who set a new Paralympic Qualification Record with a score of 627.5. Mona, competing in her maiden Paralympics, also performed admirably with a score of 623.1, ensuring India had two strong contenders in the eight-shooter final.

The SH1 category in shooting is designed for athletes with impairments affecting their arms, lower trunk, or legs, or those with limb amputations. Despite these challenges, both Avani and Mona have excelled on the global stage, showcasing their exceptional abilities.

Avani’s triumph in Paris adds to her legacy, which includes a gold medal in the 10m air rifle and a bronze in the 50m rifle 3-positions from the Tokyo Paralympics. As India celebrates these outstanding achievements, the nation can take pride in the fact that its Paralympians are setting new standards of excellence on the world stage.

