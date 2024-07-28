Paris Olympics 2024: Indian women's archery team loses 0-6 to Netherlands in quarterfinals

The Indian women's archery team had a disappointing performance, losing 0-6 to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.

The Indian women's archery team had a disappointing performance, losing 0-6 to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. The Indian trio, consisting of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari, struggled throughout the match, losing the sets 51-52, 49-54, and 48-53 to the Dutch team.

Ankita Bhakat and Deepika Kumari were unable to meet expectations, emerging as the weakest links in the team. The Dutch team capitalized on their inconsistencies to secure a comfortable victory.

In Olympic archery, a team's highest score in a set is awarded two set points, while a draw results in one set point for each team.

India had advanced directly to the quarterfinals after finishing fourth in the qualification round, but their journey came to an abrupt end with this loss.

