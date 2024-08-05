Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: India's Maheshwari-Naruka pair misses bronze by whisker in skeet mixed team event

    The Indian shooting pair of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the skeet mixed team event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday, finishing fourth.

    Paris Olympics 2024: India's Maheshwari-Naruka pair misses bronze by whisker in skeet mixed team event snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 7:07 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 7:07 PM IST

    The Indian shooting pair of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the skeet mixed team event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday, finishing fourth.

    The Indian duo posted a score of 43, falling just one point short of the bronze medal, which was secured by China's Yiting Jiang and Jianlin Lyu with a score of 44. The close contest for the bronze spot underscored the intense competition in the event.

    Earlier in the competition, Maheshwari and Naruka had finished fourth in the qualification round. Both teams ended the three-round, 150-shot process tied at 146, leading to a shoot-off to determine the top contenders.

    In the qualification rounds, Maheshwari excelled with a perfect score of 50/50 in her final two rounds. Naruka contributed with scores of 25, 23, and 24 in the three rounds, showcasing strong performance but ultimately falling short of securing a medal.

    Despite the narrow loss, the performance of Chauhan and Naruka highlights their potential and adds to India's competitive showing at the Paris Olympics.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Novak Djokovic net worth: Paris Olympics gold medalist among world's highest paid athletes- earnings & assets scr

    Novak Djokovic net worth: Paris Olympics gold medalist among world's highest paid athletes- earnings & assets

    'Lakshya Sen favourite to win gold at LA28': Axelsen praises Indian shuttler after Paris Olympics show (WATCH) snt

    'Lakshya Sen favourite to win gold at LA28': Axelsen praises Indian shuttler after Paris Olympics show (WATCH)

    Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari-Naruka qualify for bronze medal round in skeet mixed team event snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari-Naruka qualify for bronze medal round in skeet mixed team event

    Paris Olympics 2024: India enter quarterfinals of women's table tennis team event with 3-2 win over Romania snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

    cricket RIP Graham Thorpe: Revisiting former England cricketer's five most iconic innings scr

    RIP Graham Thorpe: Revisiting former England cricketer's five most iconic innings

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh unrest: Who is Waker-Uz-Zaman? The man in charge now as Sheikh Hasina quits gcw

    Bangladesh unrest: Who is Waker-Uz-Zaman? The man in charge now as Sheikh Hasina quits

    Food items linked to cancer dmn

    Food items linked to cancer

    Bangladesh unrest: Violent protesters occupy Parliament, smoke inside after Sheikh Hasina flees Dhaka (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Violent protesters occupy Parliament, smoke inside after Sheikh Hasina flees Dhaka (WATCH)

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide dmn

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide

    Bangladesh unrest: India suspends all train services between the two nations check details gcw

    Bangladesh unrest: India suspends all train services between the two nations

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon