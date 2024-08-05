Paris Olympics 2024: India's Maheshwari-Naruka pair misses bronze by whisker in skeet mixed team event

The Indian shooting pair of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the skeet mixed team event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday, finishing fourth.

The Indian duo posted a score of 43, falling just one point short of the bronze medal, which was secured by China's Yiting Jiang and Jianlin Lyu with a score of 44. The close contest for the bronze spot underscored the intense competition in the event.

Earlier in the competition, Maheshwari and Naruka had finished fourth in the qualification round. Both teams ended the three-round, 150-shot process tied at 146, leading to a shoot-off to determine the top contenders.

In the qualification rounds, Maheshwari excelled with a perfect score of 50/50 in her final two rounds. Naruka contributed with scores of 25, 23, and 24 in the three rounds, showcasing strong performance but ultimately falling short of securing a medal.

Despite the narrow loss, the performance of Chauhan and Naruka highlights their potential and adds to India's competitive showing at the Paris Olympics.

