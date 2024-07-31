Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari advances to pre-quarterfinals in women's individual archery event

    Indian archer Deepika Kumari advanced to the pre-quarterfinals in the women's individual event at the Paris Olympics 2024 after securing back-to-back victories on Wednesday.

    Despite an underwhelming performance in the team event, Deepika showed her prowess by first defeating Reena Parnat of Estonia 6-5 in a tense shoot-off and then overcoming Quinty Roeffen of the Netherlands 6-2.

    In her initial match, Deepika faced a tough challenge as she and Parnat were neck-and-neck throughout. Deepika took the first set but fell behind in the second.

    By the third set, she was trailing 3-5 but made a remarkable comeback by scoring 10s with all three arrows to level the score at 5-5. In the shoot-off, Deepika clinched the win with a score of 9, while Parnat scored an 8.

    The second match was more straightforward for Deepika. She dominated the first set with two 10s and a 9, although Roeffen managed to win the second set. Deepika's performance in the third set was less impressive, with a score of 7 out of three arrows.

    However, Roeffen's poor performance, including an arrow that missed the target, allowed Deepika to take the set. In the fourth set, Deepika capitalized on Roeffen's mistakes, shooting 10, 9, and 9 to win the match 6-2.

    Deepika will face Michelle Kroppen of Germany in the pre-quarterfinals on Saturday.

