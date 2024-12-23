No Khel Ratna nomination for Paris Olympics hero Manu Bhaker? Row erupts as family expresses disappointment

India's shooting star Manu Bhaker, who bagged two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, has reportedly been excluded from the list of nominees for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

In a surprising move, India's shooting star Manu Bhaker, who bagged two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, has reportedly been excluded from the list of nominees for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The omission has stirred considerable controversy, especially given Bhaker's remarkable achievements on the global stage, prompting strong reactions from her family and the sports community.

According to reports, officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports stated that Bhaker did not apply for the country's highest sporting honour. However, the Bhaker family has contested this statement. Speaking to media outlets, her father, Ramkrishna Bhaker, expressed his disappointment and frustration with the process.

Manu Bhaker's father reacts to exclusion from Khel Ratna nominees list

"What's the point of getting two medals in a single Olympics if you have to beg for awards?" he said. He further questioned the transparency and fairness of the selection process, adding, "One government official is deciding, and committee members are silent, not giving their opinion. I don't understand. Is this the way you are encouraging athletes?"

"We had applied for the award but have heard nothing from the committee. Why are parents encouraging their kids to play; they should push them for becoming IRS officers in government," Manu Bhaker's father further added.

Revisiting Manu Bhaker's Paris Olympics 2024 historic journey

Manu Bhaker's journey to Olympic glory is nothing short of inspiring. After suffering a pistol malfunction at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Bhaker made a spectacular comeback at the Paris 2024 Olympics. She first secured a bronze medal in the women's 10-meter air pistol event, becoming the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal. A few days later, Bhaker earned another bronze as part of the women’s mixed 10-meter air pistol team, alongside teammate Sarabjot Singh.

With these two medals, Bhaker became the first Indian post-Independence to win two medals at a single Olympics. She could have even clinched a third medal, had she not finished fourth in the women’s 25-meter pistol final. Despite this historic feat, her exclusion from the Khel Ratna nominations has sparked outrage among her supporters.

If an athlete does not apply for the award, the selection committee has the option to take suo moto cognizance, based on the athlete's achievements.

The situation echoes a previous controversy when Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, despite not applying for the Arjuna Award, was nominated at the request of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), following suo moto cognizance taken by the National Sports Day awards committee. This precedent has only fueled further concerns that Bhaker’s achievements were unfairly sidelined.

Khel Ratna selection committee can take suo moto cognizance

Meanwhile, the Khel Ratna nominations have included Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian men's hockey team, and para-athlete Praveen Kumar, a gold medallist in the men's high jump T64 class at the Paris Paralympics. Singh, who led India to a historic bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, is widely regarded as one of the best drag-flickers in hockey. He had also been part of the team that won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and has earned the ‘FIH Player of the Year’ award a record three times.

Praveen Kumar, who clinched gold at the Paris Paralympics, has been a rising star in para athletics. The 21-year-old’s jump of 2.08 meters in Paris earned him his second successive Paralympic medal, after winning silver in Tokyo with an Asian record jump of 2.07 meters.

While these athletes have been rightfully nominated, many believe Bhaker’s exclusion is an oversight. The Khel Ratna selection committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice V. Ramasubramanian, has the discretion to consider athletes for the award even if they have not formally applied.

Earlier, in a social media post, Bhaker asked his fellow fans whether she deserves a Khel Ratna award. Along with a picture of her flaunting two medals from Paris Olympics, Bhaker wrote, “Tell me, Do I deserve Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award? Thank You.”

Here's a look at how social media users reacted to Manu Bhaker's exclusion from Khel Ratna nominees list:

