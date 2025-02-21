NBA: Top 5 Most Disappointing Teams of the 2024-25 Season So Far

Here are the top five most disappointing teams so far from the NBA 2024-25 season.

NBA : Top 5 Most Disappointing Teams of the 2024-25 Season So Far
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

NBA: As the 2024-25 season progresses, several teams have fallen short of expectations, leaving fans and analysts surprised. Teams that were supposed to do better by logic are struggling. Here are the top five most disappointing teams so far.

1. Dallas Mavericks

After reaching the NBA Finals last season, the Mavericks' current performance is a stark contrast. The shocking trade of superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on February 2, which brought Anthony Davis to Dallas, has not yielded positive results. Davis suffered a groin injury shortly after joining, sidelining him indefinitely. The team's current standing as the 8th seed in the Western Conference reflects the turmoil and fan unrest following these significant roster changes.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

The acquisition of Luka Doncic was expected to elevate the Lakers' performance. However, the team continues to struggle with consistency. A recent 97-100 loss to the Charlotte Hornets highlighted ongoing issues, including the ejection of Austin Reaves and Doncic's underwhelming 14-point performance marred by turnovers. Despite LeBron James contributing 26 points and 11 assists, the Lakers remain outside the top playoff spots, raising concerns about team chemistry and strategy.

Also Read: NBA: 5 Alarming Reasons Why the Pro Basketball League Is in Decline

3. Phoenix Suns

With a 26-28 record, the Suns are battling to keep their playoff hopes alive. The point guard position has been a significant weakness, with Tyus Jones underperforming. Discussions about starting Monte Morris or reverting to last season's lineup indicate internal uncertainty. Facing the toughest remaining schedule in the league, the Suns must make strategic adjustments to turn their season around.

4. Chicago Bulls

Currently holding a 22-33 record and sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference, the Bulls are enduring a challenging season. A series of losses and the trading of key players like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have disrupted team dynamics. Despite these setbacks, head coach Billy Donovan's position appears secure, as the organization views this period as a transitional phase with plans to rebuild through future drafts and free agency.

5. Philadelphia 76ers

The offseason signing of Paul George was intended to bolster the 76ers' championship aspirations alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. However, the team has struggled to find cohesion, leading to a disappointing performance thus far. Early playoff exits in previous seasons and current underachievement have left fans questioning the team's direction and ability to capitalize on its talent pool.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fined 5 percent of match fees for maintaining slow over-rate vs New Zealand

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fined 5 percent of match fees for maintaining slow over-rate vs New Zealand

WWE : 5 Wrestlers Who Deliberately Tried To Injure Their Opponents

WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Deliberately Tried To Injure Their Opponents

WWE : 5 Top Finishing Moves That Were Created By Accident

WWE: 5 Top Finishing Moves That Were Created By Accident

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli equals Mohammad Azharuddin Indian ODI record HRD

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli equals Mohammad Azharuddin Indian ODI record

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Gill smashes two consecutive ODI centuries; Netizens laud his consistency

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Gill smashes two consecutive ODI centuries; Netizens laud his consistency

Recent Stories

Shamis fifer to Gills century: 5 key takeaways from Indias CT 2025 match win against Bangladesh HRD

Shami's fifer to Gill's century: 5 key takeaways from India's CT 2025 match win against Bangladesh

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fined 5 percent of match fees for maintaining slow over-rate vs New Zealand

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fined 5 percent of match fees for maintaining slow over-rate vs New Zealand

Skipping Breakfast to Mobile Phones: Unhealthy morning habits that can ruin your health RBA

Skipping Breakfast to Mobile Phones: Unhealthy morning habits that can ruin your health

WWE : 5 Wrestlers Who Deliberately Tried To Injure Their Opponents

WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Deliberately Tried To Injure Their Opponents

Tata Steel to NTPC: Top 7 gaining stocks to watch on February 21 NTI

Tata Steel to NTPC: Top 7 gaining stocks to watch on February 21

Recent Videos

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Video Icon
Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon