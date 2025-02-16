NBA Rising Stars 2025: Three players to watch out in the pro league tournament

All eyes are on the NBA Rising Stars 2025 tournament, which will feature multiple emerging basketball ball players. We look at the top 3 stars to watch out.

NBA Rising Star 2025: The All-Star week is set to begin, and a significant part of the league roster will get their much-needed rest. At the same time, other prominent players from the league will have a relaxing participation in the All-Star tournament. All eyes are also on the Rising Stars tournament, which will feature multiple emerging basketball ball players. We look at three Rising Stars to watch out for.

#3 Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies)

Zach Edey has been a formidable force for the Grizzlies in his first-ever NBA season. The rookie has been given chances in the starting lineup as well by the franchise, showcasing the high ceiling that the 22-year-old has. With his height, Zach is a huge presence inside the rim, thus working at both offense and defense. He has 9.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, with a field goal conversion rate of 58.2 % this season.

#2 Zacharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks)

The number 1 overall draft pick from the last NBA draft is still finding his feet in the pro league. His stats show an upward trajectory, but there is still room for immense growth, and the Atlanta Hawks will be patiently waiting. Zacharie Risacher has scored 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, with a field goal percentage of 43.3 % this season.

#1 Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors)

One of the most exciting young guard prospects in the pro league, Brandin Podziemski, has covered himself after a poor start this season. He is slowly turning around his NBA season and shifting the momentum for the Golden State Warriors as well. In GSW's last game against the Houston Rockets, the 22-year-old scored 18 points, four assists, and grabbed five rebounds.

While his overall season stats suggest that Podziemski has scored 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game with a field goal percentage of 42.9% this season, the point guard will be leading Team Tim in the NBA NBA Rising Star 2025 tournament.

