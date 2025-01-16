Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Unbeaten Indian women’s team enters quarterfinal with third successive group-stage win

The Indian women’s team has already qualified for the quarterfinal of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 after securing two successive victories against South Korea and Iran in the group stage. 

First Published Jan 16, 2025, 8:37 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 8:37 PM IST

Indian women’s team dominating show in the ongoing Kho Kho World Cup 2025 continues as the hosts of the tournament remained unbeaten in the group stage with their third successive win against Malaysia at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Priyanka Ingle-led side has once again showed why they are one of the favourites to become the maiden Kho Kho World Cup champions. 

After winning the toss, the India women’s team decided to go for defending instead of attacking in Turn 1. The decision didn’t backfire as the Indian defenders were too hot to handle for Malaysian attackers. The hosts were given a really hard time to the visitors, who were unable to find any ground and could hardly make any effort to put pressure on the hosts. At the end of Turn 1, the score was tied at 6-6. In Turn 2, India, led by Priyanka Ingle, went all-out to capture all 15 defenders of Malaysia. 

At the end of Turn, India were 40-6 ahead of Malaysia. The Indian women’s team gained a 34-point lead over the Malaysian side in the first half of the final group-stage clash. In Turn 3, beginning of the second half, India returned to defend and maintained their momentum despite an improved and spirited show from Malaysia. The Malaysian side managed to put pressure on the Indian women’s team with a determined effort to close the gap, but India managed to hold their ground and managed to score crucial points in defence. 

At the end of Turn 3, India’s 34-point lead was reduced to 28 points, with Malaysia gaining additional 14 points to their total of 20 points. In Turn 4, Indian attackers had once displayed their dominance, scoring efficiently by putting relentless pressure on Malaysian defenders. The visitors’ weak defense gave a significant advantage to India in attacking. Indian women’s team managed to all the Malaysian defenders while gaining an additional 60 to their total of 100 points.

At the end of the second half, India managed to increase their lead from 28 points to 80 points against Malaysia, with the score read 100-20. For the third time on the trot, the Indian women’s team managed to score 100 points in each match of the group stage. With three successive wins, India have topped Group A with nine points and have a point difference of 327. 

Also read: Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments as Indian Women’s Team Crushes Iran 100-16 | WATCH

The Indian women’s team has already qualified for the quarterfinal after securing two successive victories against South Korea and Iran. Along with India, England, Kenya, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, and New Zealand have secured their berth for the knockout stage of the tournament. 

India, Bangladesh, and South Africa to have remained unbeaten throughout the group stage of the tournament before heading into the quarterfinal, where top four matches will make it to the semifinal. 

India will resume their quest for the maiden Kho Kho World Cup title when they take on Bangladesh in the quarterfinals on Friday, January 17. 

