Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian men's team makes it 4 on 4 with a win over Bhutan, enters quarterfinal

The Indian men’s team's dominant performance in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 continued as they registered their fourth successive group stage win against Bhutan at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, January 16. Throughout the tournament so far, India managed to keep up the billing as the favourite to win the maiden Kho Kho World Cup title.

After winning the toss, Indian men’s team decided to opt for attacking as usual in the opening turn of the match. The hosts’ attackers were tough to handle for the Bhutan defenders as the hosts gained quick control of the game by capturing the defenders of the opponent team. At the end of Turn 1, India won 32 points. In Turn 2, Bhutan assumed their attacking and displayed their spirited and determined show that gave India a tough challenge by capturing almost all the defenders of the hosts. However, the Indian defenders stood firm and didn’t allow Bhutan to take a lead.

At the end of Turn 2, India were 32-18 ahead of Bhutan. India finished the first-half of the final group stage match with a slender 14-point lead, as Bhutan put up a determined attacking effort. In Turn 3, the beginning of the second half, India resumed their attacking duties and managed to do a little better compared to their efforts in the opening turn of the match. At the end of Turn 3, India managed to gain additional 36 points and increased their lead to 52 points, with the score read 70-18.

In Turn 4, Bhutan returned to attacking but not put up to par with their effort in the second turn. The visitors didn’t exert enough pressure on the Indian counterparts as they managed to earn only 16 points. At the end of the second half, India increased their lead 39 points over Bhutan, with the score read 71-34. With the win against Bhutan, India managed to remain unbeaten by winning all four matches of the group.

India, led by Pratik Waikar, have already qualified for the quarterfinal of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 after securing three successive wins against Nepal, Brazil, and Peru. Earlier, the Indian women’s team registered their third successive win of the tournament against Malaysia before heading into the quarterfinals. In the men’s category, along with India, Nepal, Iran, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, England, and Kenya too have qualified for the quarterfinals of the prestigious tournament.

India, Iran, Bangladesh, Kenya, and England are the only teams to have remained unbeaten in the group stage of the tournament before heading into the knockout stage.

Indian men’s team will resume their hunt for the Kho Kho World Cup title when they take on Sri Lanka in the quarterfinals on Friday, January 17.

