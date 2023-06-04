Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's official now: Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid after 14 years at club

    First Published Jun 4, 2023, 4:12 PM IST

    Spanish club Real Madrid announced on Sunday that Karim Benzema, the Ballon d'Or winner, will be leaving the club as a free agent at the end of the season, concluding his successful 14-year tenure. The 35-year-old striker has been linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

    Despite initially planning to stay at Real Madrid for another year, Benzema, who struggled with injuries during the 2022-23 season and missed out on the FIFA World Cup due to another injury, has reportedly reconsidered his future following a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, rumored to be over 100 million euros ($107.05 million).

    Benzema has decided to waive the one-year extension clause in his contract, and Real Madrid released a statement saying, "Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have mutually agreed to bring an end to his exceptional and unforgettable period as a player for our club. Karim Benzema's time at Real Madrid has exemplified exemplary conduct and professionalism, embodying the values of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to determine his own future."

    "Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behavior and professionalism, and has represented the values ​​of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future. Madridistas and all the fans around the world have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great myths of our club and one of the great legends of world football. Real Madrid is and will always be his home, and he wishes him and all his family the best in this new phase of his life," the statement added.

    Following in the footsteps of his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in December with a reported contract worth over 200 million euros, Benzema could potentially make a move to the Gulf country. 

    Since joining Real Madrid from Olympique Lyonnais in 2009, Benzema has been the linchpin of the club's attack, emerging as their primary goal scorer after Ronaldo's departure from Juventus in 2018. With over 350 goals for Real Madrid, Benzema had a remarkable 2021-22 season, netting 44 times across all competitions and leading the team to their 14th European title and the La Liga crown.

