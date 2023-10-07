Asian Games 2023: The India vs Iran kabaddi final temporarily suspended after Pawan Sehrawat’s raid

The men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games between India and Iran took an unexpected twist when a contentious raid by Pawan Sehrawat led to a suspension in the match. The dispute revolved around the interpretation of the rules, with confusion over whether Iran should be awarded a point or if India should receive multiple points.

The men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games between India and Iran took an unexpected turn as a controversial raid by Pawan Sehrawat led to a suspension in play. The dispute revolved around whether Iran should be awarded a point for Pawan going out of bounds without being touched, or if India should receive four points as four Iranian defenders went out after Pawan. The confusion and arguments continued, even involving rule changes, timeouts, and referee decisions. Ultimately, the drama intensified as both teams vied for a crucial win in the high-stakes match. The halftime score favored India at 17-13, with an all-out inflicted on Iran. The tension and excitement in this kabaddi final were palpable, making it a memorable sporting event.

In Hangzhou on October 7th, India's star men's doubles pair, consisting of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, clinched India's first-ever badminton gold medal at the Asian Games. They achieved this remarkable feat by defeating South Korea's Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in straight games. Satwik and Chirag, ranked third in the world, had previously made history by becoming the first Indians to win the Asian championships in 58 years earlier in the same year. Their 21-18, 21-16 victory over Choi and Kim, who were ranked 15th, marked a crowning achievement in their careers.

This gold medal was particularly significant as it was India's first medal in men's doubles at the Asian Games in 41 years, following Leroy D'sa and Pradeep Gandhe's bronze in 1982. India's performance in the continental championships reached new heights with a total of three medals: a men's doubles gold, a men's team silver, and a men's singles bronze. This marked a substantial improvement compared to the 2018 edition in Jakarta, where India secured a silver and a bronze, and the 1982 edition, where they bagged five bronze medals. Satwik and Chirag were also poised to become the world's top-ranked men's doubles team when the BWF released the rankings on Tuesday. Despite facing a challenging opening game where they trailed for most of it, the Indian duo managed to turn the tide and secure the victory.

The match was characterized by intense rallies and a battle for supremacy, with the Koreans initially taking the lead at 6-3. Chirag gradually found his rhythm, narrowing the lead to 7-9, and the Indians continued to claw back, reaching 13-13. The match was marked by fast-paced exchanges, but Satwik and Chirag eventually gained control. In the second game, the Indian pair adjusted their strategy, targeting shots towards Choi, varying the pace of rallies, and seeking precise placements and angles. They built a lead of 8-4 and eventually won the game and match with a series of well-executed plays and a margin of five match points.

This victory added to Satwik and Chirag's impressive list of achievements, including the Asian Games gold, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold, the 2022 Thomas Cup title, and the 2022 World Championships bronze. They had also secured titles in the Asia Championships, Indonesia Super 1000, Korea Super 500, and Swiss Open Super 300 earlier in the same year, further solidifying their status as badminton legends.

