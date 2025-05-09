This isn't the first IPL disruption; previous instances include relocations due to elections and the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Super League's remaining matches will reportedly be played in the UAE.

New Delhi: Amid escalating conflict between India and Pakistan, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the tournament for a week. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Friday confirmed that the schedule for the remainder of the competition, which has been suspended for one week, will be announced after consultation with all stakeholders.

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off and spectators were asked to leave on Thursday, following attempted strikes on India by Pakistan. There are 16 matches remaining in the season, including 12 league games and four playoff fixtures.

“While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country. The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its decisions in the best interest of the nation,” BCCI said, in a statement.

It is not the first time that the IPL has been stopped due to unexpected circumstances. In 2009, IPL was moved to South Africa in view of the Lok Sabha Elections. In 2014, the tournament’s first leg was played in UAE due to Lok Sabha elections and the second leg in India. In 2020, the entire tournament had to be played entirely in the UAE due to Covid-19.

In May 2021, the tournament commenced but was postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases among several players and staff. The teams that were affected included Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. The tournament was later conducted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September. Chennai eventually won the tournament, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final by 27 runs.

Interestingly, the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would reportedly be hosted in the UAE. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s outrageous claim that India’s "reckless targeting" of Pakistan was the reason behind the shift has drawn fierce criticism, especially given that it is Pakistan itself that has escalated tensions with repeated drone attacks and ceasefire violations along the border.