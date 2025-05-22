Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert as a short-term replacement for England's Jacob Bethell, who is returning home for national duties.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have roped in New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert as a short-term replacement for England's Jacob Bethell, who is set to return home for national duties. Seifert will be available for selection from May 24 as per a media advisory from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Currently part of the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Seifert's arrival in India hinges on how far his team advances in the tournament. The Kings are scheduled to face Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator on Thursday night, with the PSL final lined up for May 25. If Karachi reach the final, Seifert will only be able to join RCB on May 26 in Lucknow, just a day before their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Seifert has made a decent impact at the top of the order for Karachi, scoring 226 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 145.80, with a top score of 47. Though he's no stranger to the IPL, his previous stints with Delhi Capitals (DC) (2022) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) (2021) were limited to just a handful of games.

His inclusion fills the void left by Bethell, who impressed in his brief time with RCB. The young England batter replaced an unwell Phil Salt earlier in the season and made headlines with a 33-ball 55 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3. That innings remains RCB's last completed fixture, as their home clash against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain.

Bethell's return to England is scheduled after Friday's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which has been shifted to Lucknow due to poor weather conditions in Bengaluru.

RCB's overseas roster has also been hit by uncertainty over Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood, who is currently recovering from a shoulder issue at Cricket Australia's High-Performance Centre in Brisbane. The team is still in discussions with CA regarding his availability, but there's no confirmation yet.

In another blow, South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will also be unavailable for the playoffs, as he gears up for the World Test Championship final. He was recently replaced in the squad by Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani.

RCB have been in strong form this season, winning eight of their 11 matches so far. They face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow on Friday before concluding their league campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). A top-two finish remains within reach, and the team will hope the new additions can provide timely reinforcements.