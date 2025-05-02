Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill was spotted furiously arguing with the fourth umpire over his controversial run-out dismissal in the IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2.

After putting to bat first by SRH skipper, GT posted a solid total of 224/6 in 20 overs and set a challenging 225-run target for the visitors to chase. Shubman Gill played a captain’s knock of 76 off 38 balls, while Jos Buttler unleashed firepower with a brilliant innings of 64 off 37 balls. Sai Sudharsan continued his impressive run of form as he scored 48 off 23 balls and regained the top spot in the Orange Cap’s race with 504 runs at an average of 50.40 in 10 matches.

Washington Sundar chipped in with valuable innings of 21 off 16 balls. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaydev Unadkat led the bowling with figures of 3/35 at an economy rate of 8.80 in four overs while Zeeshan Ansari picked only wicket while conceding 42 runs in his spell of four overs.

Shubman Gill’s controversial run-out dismissal

The major talking point from the Gujarat Titans innings was the controversial run-out of Shubman Gill. The incident took place in the 13th over of GT’s batting when Jos Buttler cleared a delivery off Zeeshan Ansari towards the short fine leg and called Gill for a quick single. Harshal Patel quickly ran, collected the ball and fired a flat throw towards the striker’s end.

Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen, who positioned himself in front of the stumps, attempted to deflect the ball onto the stumps for run-out. However, the ball hit the stumps, but there was no confusion whether the gloves or ball hit the stumps first. The on-field umpire sent the message to the third umpire to check the run-out. After checking every angle, the third umpire concluded that the ball had hit the stumps.

The decision by the third umpire left Shubman Gill angry and frustrated as he walked back to the dugout with disappointment. As soon as he reached the dug out, Gill had a heated exchange with the fourth umpire Michael Gough over the dismissal. The video of the same was posted by Star Sports, which soon went viral on social media.

At the time of Shubman Gill’s dismissal, Gujarat Titans were already in a solid position with a total of 149/2 in 13 overs. With brilliant innings by Jos Buttler and valuable contribution from Washington Sundar took the visitors past the 200-run mark.

How has Shubman Gill performed in IPL 2025 so far?

Shubman Gill has been in a brilliant form in the ongoing IPL season. The Gujarat Titans skipper is currently the fourth-leading run-getter of the season with 465 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 51.66 in 10 matches. His best performance came against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he played a brilliant knock of 90 off 55 balls in GT’s 39-run win at Eden Gardens Stadium.

Shubman Gill is one of the strong contenders to win the Orange Cap this season. He had already won the Orange Cap in IPL 2023 after being highest run-getter of the season with 890 runs, including 3 centuries and 4 fifties, at an average 59.33 in 17 matches.

If Gill performs consistently in the remaining matches of the season, he can overtake Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, and Sai Sudharsan to clinch the Orange Cap for the second time in his IPL career.