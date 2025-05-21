Kris Srikkanth criticizes MS Dhoni's performance in IPL 2025, urging him to retire if he cannot meet CSK's demands. Srikkanth points out Dhoni's fitness as one of the reasons for his struggles, especially after CSK's 10th loss this season.

Former India batter and BCCI chief selector Kris Srikkanth has urged the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni to ‘walk away’ from the IPL if he is unable to meet the demands of the franchise. Srikkanth’s comment came after five-time IPL champions suffered their 10th defeat of the ongoing IPL 2025 at the hands of Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 20.

CSK lost to RR by six wickets after they failed to defend 187-run total. With a target of 188. The Royals chased it down in 17.1 overs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi led the run-chase with a brilliant knock of 57 off 33 balls at an impressive strike rate of 172.73 and formed a crucial 98-run stand for the second wicket with Sanju Samson, who scored 41 off 31 balls. Apart from Vaibhav and Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and Dhruv Jurel (31*) too contributed significantly to RR’s run-chase.

With 10th defeat of the season, MS Dhoni-led side has joint-worst IPL season since their return to the IPL in 2018, matching their dismal run in 2022, where they finished the season with four wins and 10 losses.

Kris Srikkanth lambasts MS Dhoni

Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Cheeky Cheeka’, Kris Srikkanth asked MS Dhoni to ‘stop messing it up’ for CSK when he is unable to deliver, adding that 43-year-old should take a call on his future amid his struggle with fitness, especially his knee issue, which impacted his reflexes and form.

“Dhoni is also ageing, you can't expect too much from him. But at the same time, you can't keep coming and messing it up, if you are not able to do it, say you're not able to do it and walk away.” 1983 World Cup winning player said.

“That's a call Dhoni can only take. Whether he will continue, if he continues, then in what role: captain, wicket keeper or finisher? In all fairness, his reflexes has gone down. His knees might have given up, his fitness, reflex level, everything will obviously come down. And moreover, the top order is flopping." he added.

MS Dhoni did not deliver an impactful performance for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025, except for his 26-run innings against Lucknow Super Giants, for which he was adjudged Player of the Match. In the match against Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni struggled to get going in the middle as he scored 16 off 17 balls before he was dismissed by Akash Madhwal.

MS Dhoni’s lack of impact affects CSK’s overall balance

Further speaking about MS Dhoni’s form, Kris Srikkanth believes that the CSK skipper’s failure to replicate his own game has an overall impact on the team.

“The problem with CSK today is that Dhoni is not able to replicate his own game. Spinners are tying him down. Once, he used to hit off spinners 10 rows into the stands. In all fairness, he is struggling," he added.

Chennai Super Kings were the first team to be knocked out of the tournament. On the IPL 2025 points, CSK are at the bottom with three wins and 10 losses while accumulating just six points in 13 matches. Chennai will look to conclude their disappointing campaign on a good note when they take on Gujarat Titans on May 25, Sunday.

In IPL 2025, MS Dhoni has amassed 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 13 matches.