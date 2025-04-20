Avesh Khan's emphasis on execution over outcome led to a thrilling win for Lucknow Super Giants against Rajasthan Royals. Khan defended 9 runs off the final over to help LSG secure 5th win of the season.

Lucknow Super Giants seamer Avesh Khan emphasised the importance of focusing on execution rather than worrying about the outcome.

He explained that even when watching others play, he gets tense, but when he's bowling, he stays calm and focuses on delivering his best.

He doesn't get stressed about conceding runs; instead, he trusts his ability to bowl yorkers and always aims for that delivery. He believed in backing his own skills and executing his plan effectively.

While speaking in the post-match press conference, Avesh Khan said, "I try to focus on execution. Because when we watch a match, even if it's someone else's match, we get tense. But when I bowl on the field, I never get tensed about whether I will get a six or a four. I always focus on execution. I only back the ball that I am going to bowl. And I always try to bowl a yorker,"

Avesh Khan lauds Abdul Samad's last over impact

Avesh also acknowledged the impact of Abdul Samad's four sixes in the last overs, which shifted the momentum of the game in their favour.

He believed that Samad had hit only two sixes; the score would have been much lower, making the target more achievable.

He emphasised that Samad's performance drastically changed the game, and a score of 180 resulted in a different outcome. He also pointed out that conceding 20-25 runs in the last over can provide a cushion for the other team, giving them momentum.

"The last overs are crucial. The momentum shifts. He hit four sixes (Abdul Samad). The momentum shifted to our side. If he had hit two sixes, we would have got 165-170. It was only a difference of 10 runs. Whatever I said in the interviews, he changed the game. If he had hit 180, the scenario would have been different. In the last over, when a bowler hits 20-25 runs, he gives momentum to the other team. He provides you a cushion in the last over," he added.

Avesh Khan pulls off thrilling win for LSG

A fantastic last over by Avesh Khan helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defy some serious hitting by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and stand-in skipper Riyan Parag as Rajasthan Royals (RR) fell short by two runs at their home venue of Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

Avesh took a three-wicket haul while defending nine runs in the final over. LSG won the match by 2 runs as it had posted 181 runs. Rajasthan were restricted to 178. Avesh took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his outstanding display of bowling.

In the current standings, RR is in eighth spot with two wins and six losses, whereas LSG is in fourth spot with five wins and three losses.