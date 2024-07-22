India's PR Sreejesh set to retire from international hockey after Paris Olympics 2024

Indian hockey legend P R Sreejesh has announced his retirement from international hockey after the upcoming Paris Olympics. In a heartfelt message on Twitter, he expressed his gratitude and reflected on his remarkable journey, thanking his family, teammates, coaches, and fans for their unwavering support.

Veteran goalkeeper and former India hockey captain P.R. Sreejesh announced on Monday (July 22) that the Paris Olympics will mark his final international appearance. At 36 years old, Sreejesh, who has earned 328 international caps and competed in three previous Olympic Games, will be participating in his fourth Olympic Games.

The Paris Olympics are set to commence on July 26. "As I prepare for my last dance in Paris, I look back with immense pride and forward with hope," Sreejesh said in a Hockey India press release.

"This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, fans and Hockey India. Thank you for believing in me," he added.

"My teammates have stood beside through the tough and the ardent times. We all want to give our absolute best here in Paris and certainly, the desire is to change the colour of our medal."

Since making his debut at the 2010 World Cup, Sreejesh has played a crucial role in several notable victories for India. His achievements include winning gold at the 2014 Asian Games and securing a bronze medal at the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta-Palembang. Additionally, he was part of the team that jointly won the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018 and contributed to the 2019 FIH Men's Series Finals championship in Bhubaneswar.

Latest Videos