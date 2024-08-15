Independence Day 2024: From Sachin Tendulkar to PR Sreejesh, Indian sporting icons share patriotic messages

Indian sportspersons, including Sachin Tendulkar, PR Sreejesh and Yuvaraj Singh, came together on social media to extend their heartfelt wishes on the 78th Independence Day. Indian athletes, who won medals at Paris Olympics 2024 were present at the Red Fort.

Indian sportspersons, former and current, took to social media on Thursday to extend their wishes on the 78th Independence Day. From international cricketers to Olympic heroes. these athletes have united on social media to convey their greetings to the nation.

Cricket god Sachin Tendulkar had a special message for "every Indian who does their job with honesty and sincerity".

Indian men's hockey player PR Sreejesh, who recently announced his retirement after winning the bronze medal at Paris Olympics 2024, shared photo of himself with the medal at Red Fort this morning.

Indian athletes who won medals at the Paris Olympics were invited to Red Fort. Men's hockey team player Jarmanpreet Singh posted a photo of himself with captain Harmanpreet Singh and Sreejesh, and wished everyone through his social media account.

Yuvraj Singh, one of India's greatest whit ball cricketer, echoed the spirit of tricolor.

