Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2024: From Sachin Tendulkar to PR Sreejesh, Indian sporting icons share patriotic messages

    Indian sportspersons, including  Sachin Tendulkar, PR Sreejesh and Yuvaraj Singh, came together on social media to extend their heartfelt wishes on the 78th Independence Day. Indian athletes, who won medals at Paris Olympics 2024 were present at the Red Fort. 

    Independence Day 2024: From Sachin Tendulkar to PR Sreejesh, Indian sporting icons share patriotic messages scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 11:23 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    Indian sportspersons, former and current, took to social media on Thursday to extend their wishes on the 78th Independence Day. From international cricketers to Olympic heroes. these athletes have united on social media to convey their greetings to the nation. 

    Cricket god Sachin Tendulkar had a special message for "every Indian who does their job with honesty and sincerity".  

    Indian men's hockey player PR Sreejesh, who recently announced his retirement after winning the bronze medal at Paris Olympics 2024,  shared photo of himself with the medal at Red Fort this morning. 

    Indian athletes who won medals at the Paris Olympics were invited to Red Fort. Men's hockey team player Jarmanpreet Singh posted a photo of himself with captain Harmanpreet Singh and Sreejesh, and wished everyone through his social media account. 

     

    Yuvraj Singh, one of India's greatest whit ball cricketer, echoed the spirit of tricolor. 

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    3 grounds, 100 pitches, 45 indoor turfs & more: Jay Shah's new NCA plan for Olympic stars like Neeraj Chopra snt

    3 grounds, 100 pitches, 45 indoor turfs & more: Jay Shah's new NCA plan for Olympic stars like Neeraj Chopra

    football Cristiano Ronaldo starts season with goal & assist in Al-Nassr's 2-0 Saudi Super Cup win over Al-Tawoun scr

    Cristiano Ronaldo starts season with goal & assist in Al-Nassr's 2-0 Saudi Super Cup win over Al-Tawoun

    2036 Olympics mere Hindustan ke dharthi par ho PM Modi announces India's dream in Independence Day address (WATCH) snt

    '2036 Olympics mere Hindustan ke dharthi par ho...': PM Modi announces India's dream in I-Day address (WATCH)

    football Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father rushed to hospital after being stabbed- reports scr

    Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father rushed to hospital after being stabbed- reports

    Football Kylian Mbappe scores on dream Real Madrid debut, cherishes 'great night' after UEFA Super Cup win (WATCH) snt

    Kylian Mbappe scores on dream Real Madrid debut, cherishes 'great night' after UEFA Super Cup win (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    WATCH VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas kiss as they cant stop admiring each other! RKK

    WATCH VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas kiss as they cant stop admiring each other!

    Poco F6 to Realme GT 6: Top 5 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 smartphones in India gcw

    Poco F6 to Realme GT 6: Top 5 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 smartphones in India

    Online shopping: 7 ways to save money during SALE RBA EAI

    Online shopping: 7 ways to save money during SALE

    Papaya to Pineapple: 6 fruits that can be bad for skin during monsoon RKK

    Papaya to Pineapple: 6 fruits that can be bad for skin during monsoon

    3 grounds, 100 pitches, 45 indoor turfs & more: Jay Shah's new NCA plan for Olympic stars like Neeraj Chopra snt

    3 grounds, 100 pitches, 45 indoor turfs & more: Jay Shah's new NCA plan for Olympic stars like Neeraj Chopra

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon