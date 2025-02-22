IML 2025: Sachin Tendulkar delights fans with batting masterclass in nets ahead of opener against SL (WATCH)

Cricket fans were treated to a nostalgic spectacle as batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar showcased 30 seconds of pure genius in the nets ahead of India Masters’ much-anticipated opening clash against Sri Lanka in the International Masters League (IML) 2025 on Saturday. The video, which quickly went viral on social media, reignited the passion of fans who have long cherished the batting legend’s artistry.

Ahead of the inaugural edition of the IML T20, Tendulkar rolled back the years with a display of crisp drives, elegant flicks, and his signature straight-bat shots at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. His effortless stroke play left teammates and spectators in awe, proving that class is indeed permanent.

Set to lead the India Masters side in the tournament, Tendulkar expressed his excitement about rekindling rivalries with old foes, particularly Sri Lanka, a team against which he scripted some of the most memorable innings in his illustrious career.

Speaking on the eve of the tournament, Tendulkar said, “We had some unforgettable moments playing against Sri Lanka over the years, the 2011 World Cup being the most special amongst them. Stepping back onto the field after so many years and facing a team that has been such a big part of our cricketing journey makes this even more special.”

Tendulkar, who amassed over 34,000 international runs and notched up 100 centuries, played only one T20 international for India. His participation in the IML T20 2025 is a rare spectacle, giving fans a golden opportunity to watch him in action once again. The India Masters squad also boasts the presence of Yuvraj Singh, the Pathan brothers—Irfan and Yusuf—Stuart Binny, and other former stars, making the tournament an exciting prospect for cricket lovers.

Yuvraj, who played a pivotal role in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs, also shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming contest, saying, “I can’t wait to step back onto the field again. India versus Sri Lanka has always been a high-intensity, thrilling contest, and I know the fans are just as excited as we are. Playing alongside legends and rekindling old rivalries is what the International Masters League is all about.”

The inaugural IML T20 2025 features six teams—India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, West Indies, and South Africa—comprising legendary players from around the world. The tournament will be staged across Navi Mumbai, Vadodara, and Raipur, culminating in the grand final on March 16 in Raipur.

With Tendulkar leading from the front, India Masters fans will be hoping for a vintage performance from their beloved ‘Master Blaster’ as he takes on Kumar Sangakkara’s Sri Lanka Masters in the opening match. As the cricketing greats reunite, fans can expect a thrilling contest and a trip down memory lane, celebrating the spirit of the game once more.

Teams

India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Saurabh Tiwary, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Naman Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar.

Sri Lanka Masters: Kumar Sangakkara (captain), Lahira Thirimanne, Upul Tharanga, Asela Gunaratne, Ashan Priyanjan, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chaturanga de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal.

