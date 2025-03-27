'I'm still contracted': Jonny Bairstow says it would be 'stupid' not to push for England return

Read Full Article

Wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow feels it would be "stupid" to brush away the prospect of pushing for a return to the England international setup this summer.

Thursday marks exactly nine months since Bairstow's last appearance in an England shirt. He was part of England's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final heartbreak against India.

In the aftermath of England's exit, Bairstow was axed from the Test side as part of a shuffle and revamp of the red-ball squad. England was forced to consider making a couple of changes after being humbled by India in a 4-1 series defeat.

During the final match of the series, Bairstow made his 100th Test appearance in Dharamshala and then disappeared from the scene. England overlooked Bairstow and pondered on different wicketkeeping prospects.

Despite being out of favour, the 35-year-old has remained adamant about his return and said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "Yes, because I'm still contracted. I'd be stupid not to. The whole purpose of everything is to try and play for England, and that will be the challenge for the whole group. Everyone wants to go on and do that. As an 'exile' and someone who hasn't played for however long, it's something that, of course, you want to get back to. And that comes by scoring runs."

Jamie Smith began England's last summer behind the stumps. Essex's Jordan Cox was brought into the squad during the New Zealand tour. When Cox broke his thumb during the series, Ollie Pope was handed the responsibility of keeping the wickets.

Bairstow's situation remains peculiar, considering he is down in the pecking order despite being centrally contracted, which will expire this October.

"Not my fault I got given a two-year contract, just to stay at the periphery. I was in at Yorkshire doing everything I can pre-season-wise, I went on pre-seaon with Yorkshire, starting the summer with Yorkshire, putting my best foot forward for the guys in the dressing room and seeing what the best for us as a group is. That bit is completely out of my control. It's not my choice. I can load the gun, but I won't be the one pulling the trigger. We'll wait and see on that," he added.

