Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Have a Goooood-night': Fuming Djokovic slams 'disrespectful' Wimbledon crowd after victory over Rune (WATCH)

    Enraged Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon spectators who he believed were attempting to intimidate him on Centre Court on Monday.

    Have a Goooood-night Fuming Djokovic slams 'disrespectful' Wimbledon crowd after victory over Rune (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    Enraged Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon spectators who he believed were attempting to intimidate him on Centre Court on Monday. The Serbian tennis star, who defeated Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the fourth round, expressed his displeasure with the boisterous fans who were cheering for the Danish player.

    The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, wearing a protective sleeve on his right knee, felt that the repeated "Ruuuune" chants were a deliberate effort to provoke him in his favored arena.

    Djokovic, who will play in a 15th Wimbledon quarter-final, said, “To all the fans that have respect and stayed tonight, thank you from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate it."

    "To all those people that have chosen to disrespect play and one player, in this case me, have a GOOOD-night. A GOOOD-night. A very goodnight," Djokovic added.

    "They were disrespecting me. I don’t accept it, no, no, no. I know they were cheering for Rune but that is also an excuse to boo," he further said.

    "Listen, I have been on the Tour for more than 20 years. So trust me, I know all the tricks, I know how it works. It’s fine, it’s fine, it’s OK. I focus on the respectful people, those who have respect, who have the tickets to come to watch me tonight. Who love tennis, who appreciate the players and the effort put in. I’ve played in much more hostile environments, trust me. You guys can’t touch me," the Serbian ace added.

    Djokovic, who celebrated by mimicking playing a violin with his racquet after his daughter began music lessons, left the court trailing 3-2 in the second set, clutching his midriff.

    The No. 2 seed, who will face Australian Alex de Minaur in Wednesday’s quarter-finals, said, “I’m pleased with this win. He didn’t play close to his best.”

    “He lost the first 12 points. In a way that got to him mentally, waiting all day to come out to the court, the tension builds up every hour that you feel that. You become more and more tense, you feel stressed to come out on court. In the end, I did things in the right way in the important moments. I think I stayed solid. I am very glad to get through in three sets. I am feeling great on the court. Let’s take it day-by-day, there is always something to work on in the off-days. I will hit the practice court and get ready for the next one," he said.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru police lodge FIR on Virat Kohli One eight commune pub on MG Road for late night operations vkp

    Bengaluru police lodge FIR on Virat Kohli’s One8 commune pub on MG Road for late-night operations

    Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli likely to skip Sri Lanka ODIs with focus on upcoming 10-Test schedule: Reports snt

    Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli likely to skip Sri Lanka ODIs with focus on upcoming 10-Test schedule: Reports

    Paris Olympics 2024: Gagan Narang to be India's Chef de Mission; PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal to be flag bearers snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Gagan Narang to be India's Chef de Mission; PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal to be flag bearers

    football Euro 2024, Netherlands vs England: Southgate turns beer-throwing incident to motivation for title chances snt

    Euro 2024, Netherlands vs England: Southgate turns beer-throwing incident to motivation for title chances

    Global Chess League: R Ashwin becomes co-owner of new team American Gambits, hopes to 'redefine the game' snt

    Global Chess League: R Ashwin becomes co-owner of new team American Gambits, hopes to 'redefine the game'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 9 2024: Rate of 18K, 22K, 24K gold drops again anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 9: Rate of 18K, 22K, 24K gold drops again

    Bengaluru man finds broken iPhone near Silkboard junction read what happens next vkp

    Bengaluru man finds broken iPhone near Silkboard junction, posts on Reddit; here's what happened next

    PMAY funds misused: 11 women from UP's Maharajganj run away with lovers after taking govt aid AJR

    PMAY funds misused: 11 women from UP's Maharajganj run away with lovers after taking govt aid

    Shah Rukh Khan COPIED Pakistani actor's work in 'Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna'? Here what we know ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan COPIED Pakistani actor's work in 'Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna'? Here what we know

    Spoiler Alert! Is Aegon Targaryen dead or alive? Here's what George RR Martin's book 'Fire And Blood' says RBA

    Spoiler Alert! Is Aegon Targaryen dead or alive? Here's what George RR Martin's book 'Fire And Blood' says

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon