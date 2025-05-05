Harry Kane finally lifted the first major trophy of his professional career after Bayern Munich reclaimed the Bundesliga title on Sunday. The England captain celebrated the long-awaited success with his team-mates by singing “We are the Champions” and “Sweet Caroline” in jubilant scenes shared on social media.

Bayern were confirmed champions after Bayer Leverkusen, the defending champions, were held to a 2-2 draw by Freiburg at the Europa-Park Stadium. The result handed Bayern their record-extending 34th German league title, ending a brief trophy drought for the club and a lifelong wait for Kane.

Bayern Seal Title After Leverkusen Slip

Thomas Tuchel’s side were made to wait after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Leipzig on Saturday. However, the draw between Leverkusen and Freiburg on Sunday meant Bayern could celebrate their title triumph a week early.

Kane, who joined the German giants from Tottenham in 2023, shared his excitement on Instagram, posting videos of the celebrations in a bar with team-mates including fellow Englishman Eric Dier. The 31-year-old striker captioned his posts with “What a feeling” and “We are the Champions” as he revelled in the moment with 17.3 million followers.

Messages of Support from Former Spurs Team-Mates

Among those congratulating Kane were his former Tottenham colleagues, with Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Kieran Trippier commenting their well wishes. Lucas Moura wrote: “You deserve it brother, very happy for you!”

Kane’s Stellar Season in Germany

Kane’s impact in the Bundesliga has been nothing short of sensational. He has scored 24 goals in 29 games this season and looks set to win the Golden Boot for a second straight year, after netting 36 goals in his debut campaign. In November, he also broke the record for the fastest player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals — achieving the feat in just 43 appearances.

Trophyless No More

Kane’s career has long been defined by near-misses in finals, despite his consistent goal-scoring prowess. He had previously appeared in five major finals with England and Tottenham without lifting a trophy. These included runners-up finishes in the Champions League, both Euros finals, and the Carabao Cup in 2015 and 2021.

During his time in the Premier League, Tottenham were title contenders under Mauricio Pochettino but fell short in 2016 and 2017. Kane became Spurs’ all-time leading scorer before moving to Bayern for a then club-record fee of €100 million.

Disappointment in Europe, Joy in Germany

While Bayern’s Champions League hopes were dashed this season following defeat to Inter Milan at home, domestic glory has eased the pain for Kane and his team. After missing out on silverware in his debut season due to Leverkusen’s historic title win, Kane has finally put an end to his “curse” with a major trophy to his name.