French Open 2022: 'One of the best matches of my career' - Marin Cilic on ousting Daniil Medvedev

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has been ousted by Marin Cilic in pre-quarters of the French Open 2022. The latter has hailed it as one of the best matches of his career.

In what came as a massive upset in the ongoing French Open, reigning World No. 2, Daniil Medvedev of Russia, was knocked out by 20th seed Marin Cilic of Croatia in the pre-quarters. Surprisingly, it turned out to be a straight-set defeat, with the Russian losing 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 on the Court Philippe Chatrier. It was the second upset on Monday after fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece was knocked out by Holger Rune of Denmark. Meanwhile, Cilic will now take on another Russian in the form of seventh seed, Andrey Rublev, during the quarterfinal, while it would be the Croatian's third QF appearance at Roland Garros.

"It was an absolutely fantastic match from the first point to the last. I enjoyed the atmosphere and enjoyed the night session here. I played incredible tennis — one of the best matches of my career from start to finish," Cilic said following his win during an on-court interview.

It would be Cilic's first QF appearance since 2018. As for his match, he was notable for breaking Medvedev in the sixth game of the first two sets, while he raced to a 4-0 lead in the third set. Notably, he did not face any break points and won 90% of his first-serve points. He was ruthless with his returns and converted five of his seven wickets, with the match lasting an hour and 45 minutes.

This defeat is a 3-2 end to Medvedev's European clay season. Following his return from hernia surgery in Geneva, he lost the ATP 250 event. However, he raced to three straight-set wins in the opening three rounds of Roland Garros this year. Meanwhile, Cilic would be looking to enter his first semis of the Grand Slam.