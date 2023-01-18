Who is Daniel Jarvis, the prankster behind BBC's 'porn noise' stunt during FA Cup?

A prankster and serial pitch invader, Daniel Jarvis, has claimed responsibility for the loud porn noises that embarrassed football expert Gary Lineker and his co-hosts during the BBC's coverage of the FA Cup game between Wolves and Liverpool.

The sexual moaning noises started soon after the Match of the Day coverage for Liverpool's replay at Wolves began, leaving the experts perplexed and viewers in disbelief. The cacophony of sex sounds seemed to tickle Lineker and Alan Shearer, who made fun of Danny Murphy throughout their conversation.

The noises continued to interfere with the show for about 10 minutes after the BBC abruptly moved away for a pre-game interview with Jurgen Klopp.

Youtuber Daniel Jarvis claimed responsibility for the porn noises and posted a video of himself calling a hidden phone in the BBC's studio. How the prankster entered the stadium and attached the mobile to the set is still a mystery. The BBC is looking into it.

"We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening," read a statement from the BBC. "We are investigating how this happened."

Jarvis, also known as "Jarvo69" and "BMWJarvo" on social media, started dialling the hoax phone on a live broadcast as the FA Cup coverage got underway, according to a video posted on social media showing that it had the porn sound effects as a ringtone.

Lineker kept his composure and saw the humour in the noises as they continued and joked: "Would you stop making those noises, Danny."

Moments after the game got underway, Lineker tweeted to confirm that he had finally discovered where the noise was coming from. "Well, we found this taped to the back of the set,' Lineker wrote alongside a picture of a mobile phone. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing."

Daniel Jarvis, who is a serial pitch invader, tweeted, "Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone :) The video coming soon!!!! @BMWJARVO best prankster ever!!!!"

The message was followed by a video showing him at the BBC studio entrance and in the stadium's backstage areas at Molineux. The prankster is seen watching Match of the Day at home while making numerous calls to the phone taped to the back of one of the chairs in a live stream on his YouTube account.

'Jarvo69' announced at the beginning of the video, "Here we are, we have set up a phone with a loud sex noise in the BBC studios at the Wolves v Liverpool FA Cup replay." The prankster watches the FA Cup coverage with his phone held carefully in hand, waiting for the moment to pull off his prank. Then he and his friends laugh while shouting, 'that's me!'.

The video shows Jarvis repeatedly dialling the same number until the noise stops playing on the TV. "He's found it, he's found it," Jarvo69 shouted when the calls stopped going through.

Several fans following UK sports closely over the past couple of years will realise that Jarvo69 has committed pranks on the sporting stage before.

In the past, the pitch invader has run onto the field during England cricket Test matches. And the event that got Jarvis in trouble happened on the cricket field. During England's summer Test series against India in 2021, he entered the field three times, once while wearing a full cricket kit and pads.

Jarvis received a suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of aggravated trespass. He was found guilty in September of 2022 after pitch invading at The Oval during England's Test match with India. He entered the field and attempted to bowl at Ollie Pope, but instead, he collided with Jonny Bairstow, a non-striker. In his defence, Jarvis said he never intended to interfere with the event.

"Players and sporting officials do not know whether a person crossing the boundary is intent on doing them physical harm," said the judge while handing down his sentence. "Even if the person is not intent on doing physical harm, as your own conduct shows it is possible for physical contact to be made with a player inadvertently, risking such harm."

Just a month after that, 'Jarvo69' lined up at the Principality Stadium for the national anthems before Wales' fall match against the All Blacks while wearing a full New Zealand uniform.

Later, after Real Madrid had defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final of the previous season, Jarvis barged into the Stade de France to join the players in their celebration.

On Instagram, Jarvo69 has over 44,000 followers, while the prankster has around 18,500 followers on Twitter. His bio reads - Comedian/Film Maker/Prank-Star.

The prank leaves Gary Lineker and football fans amused

In a later interview with Newsnight, Gary Lineker expressed his amusement at the practical joke and questioned the BBC's apology.

"When it started, I did recognise that sound. I think we've all been done with that when you open up a WhatsApp or something. It was so loud I couldn't hear anything that either Danny Murphy or even when I spoke to Alan Shearer. I could hardly hear what they said when the thing was going on," Lineker said.

"I have to say I think it's funny. The BBC have issued some sort of apology, I know not why. It's certainly got nothing to apologise for. It was quite hard to carry on the pre-match build-up and take it seriously when this was going on in the background," he added.

"It added to the whole game actually. I don't think anyone cared for the game. We had a screamer of a goal which was kind of the tone of the whole show in some ways. As pranks go, it was a good one and credit to them. It was funny I thought," Lineker concluded.

The BBC's misfortune was met with laughter from the audience, with one fan suggesting that someone would be facing firing after the incident. "Someone at BBC is losing their job," a few football enthusiasts following the FA Cup coverage joked.

Another added, "Creased at someone at BBC getting done with the porn sound," while a third said, "Porn on the BBC. Shearer saying it was Danny Murphy's phone. A power cut at Molineux. VAR broke due to the power cut. The magic of the cup."

