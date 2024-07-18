Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rising Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal chooses Lionel Messi's old No.19 jersey number for 2024-25 season

    Lamine Yamal has opted to wear the No. 19 jersey at Barcelona, a number steeped in significance at Camp Nou, famously worn by none other than Lionel Messi during his early years at the club.

    Rising Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal chooses Lionel Messi's old No.19 jersey number for 2024-25 season
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

    Lamine Yamal, the burgeoning football sensation who captured hearts with his stellar performances in Euro 2024, has made a decisive choice regarding his jersey number for the upcoming season at FC Barcelona. The 17-year-old forward, hailed for his pivotal role in Spain's historic Euro triumph, has opted to wear the No. 19 jersey, a number steeped in significance at Camp Nou, famously worn by none other than Lionel Messi during his early years at the club.

    Yamal's selection of the No. 19 jersey marks a deliberate nod to Barcelona's storied history, where the number has been associated with several illustrious players over the years. In an official announcement, FC Barcelona affirmed Yamal's status as an official first-team player for the 2024/25 campaign, underscoring his rapid ascent from the youth ranks to the senior squad.

    "The uncertainty is over," FC Barcelona's official statement said. "Lamine Yamal, to be an official first team player this season, will wear the number '19' for the 2024/25 campaign. The teenage follows in the footsteps of several high profile players during FC Barcelona's history and it is also the number he wore during the recent Euro 2024 tournament in which he was named Young Player of the competitions after a series of performance that captivated the world of football."

    During Euro 2024, Yamal's standout performances earned him the prestigious Young Player of the Tournament award, further solidifying his reputation as one of football's brightest prospects. His contributions included a crucial goal against France in the semi-finals and a pivotal assist in Spain's triumphant final against England, where they secured their unprecedented fourth European Championship title.

    Previously, Yamal had donned the No. 27 jersey while playing with Barcelona's youth setup during the breakthrough 2023-24 season. As he transitions to the senior team, he joins a lineage of notable players who have worn the No. 19 jersey, such as Sergio Aguero, Ferran Torres, and Franck Kessie in recent years.

    The No. 19 jersey holds special significance for Barcelona fans, having been the starting point of Messi's extraordinary journey before he adopted the iconic No. 10 jersey, under which he achieved numerous milestones and accolades throughout his illustrious career. It's noteworthy that Messi wore the No. 19 jersey for three years, from 2005 to 2008.

    Yamal's decision comes as Barcelona prepares for the new season, with expectations high for the young prodigy to continue his meteoric rise and contribute significantly to the team's aspirations in both domestic and European competitions. His choice of jersey number reflects not only his respect for Barcelona's rich traditions but also his ambition to carve out his own legacy at one of the world's most storied football clubs.

