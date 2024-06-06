Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Real Madrid's Luka Modric wins hearts with message for 'legend' Sunil Chhetri, Igor Stimac reacts (WATCH)

    Ahead of Sunil Chhetri's last international game for India on Thursday, Real Madrid star Luka Modric sent a special message for the football legend, winning hearts of fans across the country.

    The India-Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday marks a significant moment in Indian football history as Sunil Chhetri, widely regarded as the greatest Indian player ever, will play his final match for the national team.

    In the lead-up to this crucial match for the Blue Tigers, which could see the national team advance to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the first time, Chhetri announced that it would be his last game for India.

    At 39, Chhetri concludes a stellar career with 150 appearances and 94 goals for his country. He holds the records for the most appearances and goals for the Blue Tigers and is the third highest scorer among active international footballers, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

    Tributes have poured in from all quarters since Chhetri’s announcement a few days ago, with Real Madrid legend Luka Modric among those sending heartfelt wishes. Modric expressed his hope that the Indian team will make it a memorable occasion for Chhetri.

    "Hi Sunil. I just want to say hello and wish you all the best in your last game for the national team. Congratulations on your career. You are a legend of this game, and to your teammates, I hope you make his last game special and unforgettable. Good luck and win for your captain,” said Modric in a video posted by Indian football team coach Igor Stimac on social media.

    "Thank You Luka," wrote Stimac, adding, "We will do everything in our power to make our country and captain proud."

    Just a few days ago, Luka Modric added another accolade to his legendary career by winning the Champions League for the sixth time with Real Madrid. Modric, along with teammates Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal, and Nacho, celebrated as Los Blancos triumphed over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, securing the trophy for a record-extending 15th time.

    Modric and Indian coach Igor Stimac share a long-standing association, as Modric played under Stimac when he was the coach of the Croatian national team.

    Here's a look at how fans reacted to Luka Modric's special message to Sunil Chhetri:

