'Looks great': Premier League's new ball for 2024-25 season unveiled, fans give thumbs up as excitement builds

As anticipation builds for the new football season, Nike on Monday unveiled the latest iteration of its Premier League ball, set to make its debut on August 16, 2024.

As anticipation builds for the new football season, Nike on Monday unveiled the latest iteration of its Premier League ball, set to make its debut on August 16, 2024. The Nike Flight ball draws inspiration from iconic designs of past Premier League balls, combining classic elements with cutting-edge technology.

The Nike Flight ball features Aerowsculpt technology, which integrates grooves into the ball’s casing. This innovation is designed to enhance aerodynamic performance, ensuring a truer flight path and consistent behavior in the air.

The ball will first see action during the Premier League opener on August 16, when Manchester United faces Fulham at Old Trafford. This launch not only marks the beginning of the new season but also celebrates Nike’s 25th year as the official ball supplier for the Premier League.

Football fans and players alike can look forward to experiencing the blend of tradition and technology embodied in the new Nike Flight Premier League ball.

"Looks great," said one fan on X, while another added, "Looking good. Chelsea will cook with this one next season."

A Manchester United fan remarked, "Hojlund flying those past all the Prem GK for his first golden boot. Can’t wait for it."

"Arsenal’s title winning ball," said a Gunners fan.

Here's a look at how Premier League enthusiasts reacted to the new ball for season 2024-25:

Latest Videos