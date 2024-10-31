Manchester United 'agree' deal to appoint Ruben Amorim as head coach; here's when he will take charge

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon for Ruben Amorim to become the club’s next head coach.

football Manchester United 'agree' deal to appoint Ruben Amorim as head coach; here's when he will take charge snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 4:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon for Ruben Amorim to become the club’s next head coach. The Portuguese manager, who currently leads Sporting Lisbon, will take charge at Old Trafford following the upcoming international break, succeeding Erik ten Hag.

The Athletic reports that Amorim’s arrival will be marked by his first match against Ipswich Town on November 24th. United have agreed to pay the 10 million euros release clause stipulated in Amorim’s contract, though it includes a 30-day notice period, giving Sporting time to secure a replacement.

39-year-old Amorim will remain at the helm for Sporting’s next three matches, including a high-profile Champions League fixture against Manchester City, before he makes his move to England.

While Manchester United are unwilling to pay additional fees to expedite his release, negotiations remain underway to bring Amorim’s trusted coaching team to Old Trafford.

Talks are ongoing regarding first-team coaches Emanuel Ferro, Adelio Candido, and Carlos Fernandes, as well as goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital and sports scientist Paulo Barreira.

For now, former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue in interim charge, having recently guided the team to a convincing 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

The Dutchman will oversee further games, including crucial Premier League and Europa League fixtures against Chelsea, PAOK, and another face-off with Leicester, ensuring a smooth transition until Amorim’s arrival.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CSK retains Dhoni for IPL 2025: Fans laud 'Thala' as greatest uncapped player in IPL history, memes explode snt

CSK retains Dhoni for IPL 2025: Fans laud 'Thala' as greatest uncapped player in IPL history, memes explode

IPL 2025: Hitman Rohit Sharma assures fans to bring Mumbai Indians' 'legacy back' after retention (WATCH) snt

IPL 2025: Hitman Rohit Sharma assures fans to bring Mumbai Indians' 'legacy back' after retention (WATCH)

IPL 2025: CSK retain Dhoni, Pant enters auction pool and more; full list of players retained and released here snt

IPL 2025: CSK retain Dhoni, Pant enters auction pool and more; full list of players retained and released here

cricket India A struggles against Australia A on Day 1 of unofficial Test scr

India A struggles against Australia A on Day 1 of unofficial Test

cricket EFL Cup 2024-25: Manchester United triumphs over Leicester City, Manchester City stunned by Tottenham scr

EFL Cup 2024-25: Man United triumphs over Leicester, Man City stunned by Tottenham

Recent Stories

CSK retains Dhoni for IPL 2025: Fans laud 'Thala' as greatest uncapped player in IPL history, memes explode snt

CSK retains Dhoni for IPL 2025: Fans laud 'Thala' as greatest uncapped player in IPL history, memes explode

IPL 2025: Hitman Rohit Sharma assures fans to bring Mumbai Indians' 'legacy back' after retention (WATCH) snt

IPL 2025: Hitman Rohit Sharma assures fans to bring Mumbai Indians' 'legacy back' after retention (WATCH)

CM Yogi launches 74 development projects in Vantangiya village worth Rs 185 crore AJR

CM Yogi launches 74 development projects in Vantangiya village worth Rs 185 crore

19-year-old Indian 'baked to death' in Canada Walmart oven What we know so far? AJR

19-year-old Indian 'baked to death' in Canada Walmart oven — What we know so far?

5 Foods that increase the risk of cancer RTM

5 Foods that increase the risk of cancer

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon