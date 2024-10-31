Manchester United 'agree' deal to appoint Ruben Amorim as head coach; here's when he will take charge

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon for Ruben Amorim to become the club’s next head coach.

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon for Ruben Amorim to become the club’s next head coach. The Portuguese manager, who currently leads Sporting Lisbon, will take charge at Old Trafford following the upcoming international break, succeeding Erik ten Hag.

The Athletic reports that Amorim’s arrival will be marked by his first match against Ipswich Town on November 24th. United have agreed to pay the 10 million euros release clause stipulated in Amorim’s contract, though it includes a 30-day notice period, giving Sporting time to secure a replacement.

39-year-old Amorim will remain at the helm for Sporting’s next three matches, including a high-profile Champions League fixture against Manchester City, before he makes his move to England.

While Manchester United are unwilling to pay additional fees to expedite his release, negotiations remain underway to bring Amorim’s trusted coaching team to Old Trafford.

Talks are ongoing regarding first-team coaches Emanuel Ferro, Adelio Candido, and Carlos Fernandes, as well as goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital and sports scientist Paulo Barreira.

For now, former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue in interim charge, having recently guided the team to a convincing 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

The Dutchman will oversee further games, including crucial Premier League and Europa League fixtures against Chelsea, PAOK, and another face-off with Leicester, ensuring a smooth transition until Amorim’s arrival.

