Kyle Walker's Man City exit BOMBSHELL: The European giants and Saudi clubs eyeing star defender revealed

Manchester City star Kyle Walker’s football career and personal life are both under intense scrutiny as the 34-year-old defender eyes a move abroad. Walker, who has spent eight highly successful years at City, has asked to leave the club to explore opportunities outside England. Meanwhile, his personal life also finds itself in the spotlight, with his marriage reportedly on the mend after a tumultuous period.

Walker, an instrumental figure in Manchester City’s six Premier League titles and historic treble-winning campaign, was notably absent from the club's 8-0 FA Cup third-round win over Salford. While City manager Pep Guardiola initially cited tactical reasons for his exclusion, he later revealed that Walker had expressed his desire to leave and pursue opportunities abroad.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola said, “Two days ago Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career. He asked two years ago after the Treble. Bayern Munich wanted him but the offer was not good enough. I asked him, the club asked him, how important is this?"

Footballing Future: European and Saudi Giants in the Race

Among the frontrunners for Walker’s signature are Italian giants AC Milan, who have reportedly made contact to discuss a potential move. Milan’s interest in Premier League players also extends to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford. Walker could also reignite talks with Bayern Munich, a club he came close to joining in the past.

In addition, several Saudi Pro League clubs, including Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli, are reportedly vying for his services. These teams, known for offering lucrative deals, could present Walker with a significant payday as he approaches the twilight of his career. Should he move to Saudi Arabia, Walker would follow in the footsteps of former City teammate Riyad Mahrez, who made the switch last year.

Guardiola acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Walker’s future but emphasized his gratitude for the defender’s contributions: “We cannot understand the success the club had these years without Kyle. It's impossible. He gave us something we didn’t have and he’s been amazing. But now in his mind he would like to explore to go to another country. For that reason, I prefer to play other players whose mind is here, that’s all."

"He went to the club. I’m pretty convinced that there is no one person in our job that doesn’t want to be where they are can perform. He’s asking to explore [his options] so it may not happen, we don’t know, you never know. Explore the situation and I respect a lot. I am more than grateful what he has done for many years for us," Guardiola added.

"He arrived eight years ago with us and we start to win, win, win, win and he has been important for the national team and of course with our team. But he has said he wants to explore in his mind and in his heart and wants to explore it. Honestly? I don’t know what is going to happen. Did I want to leave City? No, of course I didn't. We're the best team in the world at the minute. But it was a chance to get away from England and the media I was going to get. I was aware the clock was ticking. I came very close to moving. We were having conversations. I was going to a great club, a massive club. But in the end I couldn't go," the Man City boss further said.

Personal Life: Reconciliation Amid Marital Turmoil

Off the pitch, Walker’s personal life has been equally eventful. His wife, Annie Kilner, had served him with divorce papers in October after discovering he had fathered a child with ex-partner Lauryn Goodman. However, recent reports suggest the couple is working to mend their relationship.

The couple, who share four children—Roman, 12, Riaan, 8, Reign, 6, and five-month-old Rezon—spent Christmas and New Year together as a family. Annie reportedly invited Walker back into their marital home to provide stability for their children.

According to a DailyMail report quoting a source, "They are committed to keeping their family united and protecting their boys from any fallout. They’re taking it one step at a time and would prefer peace away from the spotlight.”

The reconciliation effort comes amid claims that Annie has been unfairly labeled as Walker’s “ball and chain” on social media. Annie, described by friends as a strong woman, is said to be prioritizing the happiness of her children while cautiously navigating the relationship.

Contentious Co-Parenting with Lauryn Goodman

Meanwhile, Walker continues to face public criticism from Lauryn Goodman, the mother of his two other children, Kairo and Kinara. Goodman accused Walker of failing to provide Christmas presents for their children, a claim that has sparked a war of words on social media. Walker’s camp dismissed the accusations, stating he supports the children financially by paying for their housing and education but does not engage in their daily lives.

An insider commented: "Kyle and Annie just want to put all this behind them in 2025 and move on without the drama. They hope that Lauryn will do the same instead of goading them on social media."

As Walker contemplates his next move, the situation presents a critical juncture in his career and personal life. Whether he opts for a high-profile stint with a European club or a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia, his decision will shape the final chapter of his illustrious career. Off the field, the focus remains on rebuilding his family life and navigating his complex relationships with grace.

Walker’s next steps—both professionally and personally—will undoubtedly remain under the microscope as one of England’s finest defenders approaches the end of a storied career.

