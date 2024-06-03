Real Madrid announce blockbuster Kylian Mbappe signing; French star calls it 'dream come true' (WATCH)

Real Madrid officially announced the signing of French sensation and former Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, putting an end to a long saga of transfer rumors.

In a move that has been years in the making, Real Madrid has finally secured the signing of French superstar Kylian Mbappe. The announcement follows Real Madrid's triumphant 15th UEFA Champions League victory, adding another jewel to their illustrious crown.

Madrid said on Monday that Mbappe agreed to a five-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. "Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement under which he will become a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons," said the Los Blancos in their Official Announcement.

In a post on X, Mbappe said, "A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dream Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!"

Mbappe had announced his desire to leave French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the 2023-24 season in May after verbally agreeing to move to Los Blancos. The France international left PSG after seven years in which he scored 256 goals in 308 appearances to become the highest scorer in the Ligue 1 club's history.

Reports said that Mbappe, who joined the La Liga giants on a free transfer after deal with PSG ended on June 30, is expected to receive around 100 million euros as signing bonus. Mbappe, who has signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid, is reported to receive 15 million euros a year after tax.

Real Madrid have admired Mbappe for long and came close to signing the Frenchman in 2022, but the former PSG star signed a 2-year contract extension with PSG after prolonged negotiations. Mbappe did not activate a one-year contract extension with PSG, allowing him to walk free of cost after the French giants had shelled out 166 million pounds to Monaco.

According to reports, the announcement will not be followed by an immediate presentation of the 25-year-old star. Marca's report indicates that Mbappe's grand introduction to the Santiago Bernabeu faithful will occur in July, promising a record-breaking event at the sold-out stadium.

The reason behind the delay in Mbappe’s presentation is his current commitment to the French national team, which is gearing up for the upcoming European Championships. France will face Luxembourg and Canada in friendly matches before heading to Germany for the month-long competition starting on June 15. The 2018 World Cup champions, one of the favourites for the Euros, are set to face Poland, the Netherlands, and Austria in a highly competitive Group D.

Earlier, Mbappe reportedly confirmed the imminent announcement to French President Emmanuel Macron. During a routine visit to the French national team camp, President Macron engaged in a light-hearted exchange with Mbappe, which was captured by RMC cameras. When the president inquired about the timing of the announcement, the French sensation responded confidently, "Tonight, tonight."

This transfer marks a significant milestone in Real Madrid’s storied history, as Mbappe joins a roster that already boasts immense talent. The 25-year-old forward will be in good company with fellow Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and more.

The excitement surrounding Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid has electrified both the club’s supporters and the footballing world at large. The French forward’s exceptional skill, speed, and scoring ability make him a perfect fit for the Spanish giants, who are aiming to further cement their dominance in European football.

As the official announcement is out, fans now eagerly await the formal confirmation and subsequent presentation of Kylian Mbappe in the iconic white jersey of Real Madrid. This blockbuster signing not only signals a new era for the club but also sets the stage for Mbappe to continue his ascent as one of the world’s premier football talents.

