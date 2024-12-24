'It's about us, not just one player': Pep Guardiola backs Erling Haaland as Man City aims to overcome slump

Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions that Manchester City’s recent slump can be attributed to a single player, coming to the defense of star striker Erling Haaland ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Everton.

football 'It's about us, not just one player': Pep Guardiola backs Erling Haaland as Man City aims to overcome slump snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 9:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 9:13 PM IST

Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions that Manchester City’s recent slump can be attributed to a single player, coming to the defense of star striker Erling Haaland ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Everton.

City suffered their ninth defeat in 12 matches across all competitions with a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa on Saturday. Haaland, who has been a prolific scorer since joining the club in 2022, failed to find the net for the fifth time in six games, prompting criticism of the Norwegian forward.

After the defeat, Haaland acknowledged his own shortcomings, telling TNT Sports: “First I’m looking at myself. I haven’t been scoring my chances. I have to do better, I haven’t been good enough.”

However, Guardiola was quick to defend his striker, who has scored 108 goals for City. “Without him, we will be even worse,” the manager said. “He needs to be delivered the right balls in the right spots.”

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Christmas Eve, Guardiola emphasized that the team’s current struggles go beyond one player. “It’s about us, not just one player,” he stated. “When in the past we scored goals and Erling was so prolific, helping us, it was because of the team. And when you have problems at the back, in the middle, it is for everyone. It’s not about one player. It would be easy if it was just one player causing the issue, but it’s not about that.”

“Erling is so important for us, will be so important for us, has been. (We have to) try to do things better, to use him better," Guardiola added.

"In this situation, this tendency for all of us (is to say) ‘the reason why is this one, and this one and this one’. It’s about us, about everyone," he said.

Guardiola also highlighted the collective responsibility of the squad, noting that the players are giving maximum effort despite the challenges. “The guys are running, making effort more than ever. All the tendency ‘it’s because we don’t run, because we don’t fight, the reason why is this situation or this player or this manager’… It’s not about that," he said.

The City boss admitted that “many little details or big details” have contributed to the team’s dip in form but remains optimistic about turning things around. “We have another opportunity on Boxing Day,” Guardiola added.

City will look to end their poor run of form when they host Everton at the Etihad Stadium, with fans eager to see whether Guardiola’s faith in Haaland and the team can lead to a resurgence.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"Brain not stable": Doctor treating ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli provides update on his health dmn

"Brain not stable": Doctor treating ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli provides update on his health

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Pakistan on Feb 23 in Dubai, final on March 9; groups, full schedule here snt

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Pakistan on Feb 23 in Dubai, final on March 9; groups, full schedule here

Manu Bhaker breaks silence on Khel Ratna 'snub', says 'awards not my goal, don't speculate'; read post snt

'Awards are not my goal': Manu Bhaker breaks silence amid Khel Ratna row, admits lapse on her part

Modern day greats figure out their own path Rohit Sharma backs Virat Kohli ahead of Boxing Day Test (WATCH) snt

'Modern-day greats figure out their own path': Rohit Sharma backs Virat Kohli ahead of Boxing Day Test (WATCH)

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Rohit Sharma lauds Jasprit Bumrah's skillset, praises impact on series (WATCH) snt

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Rohit Sharma lauds Jasprit Bumrah's skillset, praises impact on series (WATCH)

Recent Stories

SEALSQ Stock Rallies To Over One-Year Highs On Quantum-Resistant Bitcoin Tech Promise: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

SEALSQ Stock Rallies To Over One-Year Highs On Quantum-Resistant Bitcoin Tech Promise: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

US Banking Lobby Groups Reportedly Suing Fed Over Opaque Aspects Of Stress Testing Framework

US Banking Lobby Groups Reportedly Suing Fed Over Opaque Aspects Of Stress Testing Framework

Congress MLA threatens 'Pushpa 2' star Allu Arjun, says 'won't allow your films to run in Telangana' (WATCH) snt

Congress MLA threatens 'Pushpa 2' star Allu Arjun, says 'won't allow your films to run in Telangana' (WATCH)

NeueHealth Stock Soars Toward 9-Month Highs On $1.3B Take-Private Deal: Retail Exuberant

NeueHealth Stock Soars Toward 9-Month Highs On $1.3B Take-Private Deal: Retail Exuberant

American Airlines Tops Stocktwits Trending List After Technical Issue Disrupts Flights On Christmas Eve: Retail’s Skeptical

American Airlines Tops Stocktwits Trending List After Technical Issue Disrupts Flights On Christmas Eve: Retail’s Skeptical

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon