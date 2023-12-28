ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC's Ivan Vukomanovic reflects on year-end win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic shares insights on Kerala Blasters FC's impressive 1-0 victory against Mohun Bagan SG, ending the year on a positive note and securing the top spot in the Indian Super League 2023-24.

Kerala Blasters FC's head coach, Ivan Vukomanovic, expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance as they secured a 1-0 victory against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Dimitrios Diamantakos' early goal proved decisive, securing all three points for the Blasters and handing Mohun Bagan SG their third consecutive loss of the season. Diamantakos, scoring his seventh goal of the season in the ninth minute, skillfully navigated past three defenders to find the net, propelling Kerala Blasters FC to the top of the table with 26 points from 12 matches.

Vukomanovic is pleased with the team's year-end performance, having won three out of four fixtures this month and suffering a lone defeat against FC Goa. In the post-match press conference, he stated, "It's a nice feeling to end the year on a positive note, sitting first on top of the table, even if it could be only for a couple of days."

Reflecting on recent victories against Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG, the Serbian coach highlighted the strategic adjustments made to face formidable opponents. He emphasized the importance of finding ways to win games and acknowledged the challenges faced by the team, saying, "As a coach, you always want to find that possibility of how to win the game."

The victory against Mohun Bagan SG marked a significant achievement for the Blasters, and Vukomanovic expressed happiness about breaking a long-standing streak. He also praised former Mohun Bagan SG captain Pritam Kotal for his impressive performance, citing his experience as a valuable asset that aids in the growth of younger players.

In summary, Vukomanovic is content with the team's current standing, attributing their success to strategic adaptations and the collective effort of both experienced and emerging players in the squad.

