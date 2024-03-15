Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez delighted with victory against Bengaluru FC

    FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, expresses his joy following his team's triumphant win over Bengaluru FC in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

    FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, expressed his delight following their triumph over Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. Securing all three points against Bengaluru FC was a source of happiness for FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, in the recent ISL encounter. Bengaluru FC started off strongly, with Shivaldo Singh scoring an early goal in the second minute. However, Odei Onaindia equalised for FC Goa in the 22nd minute, redirecting a shot by Boris Singh into the net. The match's decisive moment came in the 81st minute when Borja Herrera provided an exquisite pass, allowing Boris Singh Thangjam to secure the winning goal, resulting in a 2-1 victory for the Gaurs.

    The turning point of the game occurred early in the second half when Suresh Singh Wangjam of Bengaluru FC was sent off with a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Boris Singh Thangjam, leaving Gerard Zaragoza's side with 10 men. Marquez emphasised the significance of this incident, noting that it tilted the balance in FC Goa's favour.

    Reflecting on the match during the post-game press conference, Marquez acknowledged the importance of equalising before halftime and highlighted the challenge of playing against a defensive team with a numerical disadvantage. Despite the contentious nature of Wangjam's red card, Marquez considered the outcome fair.

    Marquez praised the depth of his squad, emphasising the contributions of substitutes like Jay Gupta and Borja Herrera, who played crucial roles in securing the victory. He emphasised the necessity of having all players ready to perform when called upon, attributing their success to the team's collective effort.

    FC Goa's recent resurgence, accumulating seven points from their last three games, pleased Marquez, who expressed optimism about their future performances. With their sights set on maintaining their momentum, Marquez urged his team to continue performing at their best.

    Currently positioned third in the league standings with 36 points from 19 games, FC Goa is within striking distance of league leaders Mumbai City FC. Looking ahead, Marquez is focused on their upcoming match against Hyderabad FC on April 5, 2024, emphasising the importance of securing three points at home.

    Marquez concluded the press conference by acknowledging their chances of winning the League Shield and stressing the importance of focusing on their own performance rather than external factors beyond their control.

