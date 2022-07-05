Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans outraged after World Cup-bound Premier League star arrested on suspicion of rape

    A Premier League footballer, expected to represent his country at the World Cup, has been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

    football Fans outraged after World Cup-bound Premier League star arrested on suspicion of rape snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

    Months after Manchester United forward, Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault comes another shocking incident. On Monday, a Premier League star, expected to feature at the Qatar World Cup 2022, was arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

    The player, who is in his late 20s, cannot be identified due to legal constraints. He has received international recognition and is currently being held as he is questioned about an alleged attack that is thought to have happened in June.

    The 29-year-old was taken into custody after being arrested in Barnet, as first reported by The Telegraph.

    "On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her twenties was reported to police," read an official statement by the Metropolitan Police. 

    "It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On July 4, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody, where he remains. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing," the statement added.

    The player's club is aware that the police are questioning him. They chose not to remark, though. The football player was detained on Monday night after being taken into custody at a London house.

    According to The Sun, six police units reportedly came to the player's multi-million dollar gated estate around 3 am while he was asleep.

    A woman in her 20s reported the alleged attack and showed police photos of "bruising", accusing the star of raping her while on holiday in the Mediterranean. She went to a police station on Sunday night and gave a thorough statement supporting her allegations.

    According to reports, the allegations are being seen with utmost seriousness by the club and bosses are 'stunned about this'. Reports added that the player was due to be on a pre-season tour, and he will now not be travelling with the team.

    The Mirror quoted a club insider stating, "The law must be allowed to dictate what happens next. The player's colleagues are absolutely dumbstruck about this. It is a hammer blow to the club, but the police must do their job."

    There are ongoing inquiries. Although the athlete cannot be identified because of the charges against him, his arrest has cast doubt on his ability to participate in pre-season practice and his team's future friendlies as authorities look into the severe claims.

    On August 5, the Premier League season will begin. The player was also anticipated to represent his nation in the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

    Football fans took to Twitter to express their outrage, with several users even trying to guess who the Premier League star could be. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wimbledon 2022: I am just trying to stay in the moment - Nick Kyrgios on reaching quarterfinal-krn

    Wimbledon 2022: 'I'm just trying to stay in the moment' - Nick Kyrgios on reaching quarterfinal

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Reports of racist abuse in stands; Warwickshire, ECB to investigate-krn

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Reports of racist abuse in stands; Warwickshire, ECB to investigate

    Wimbledon 2022: It is amazing, so very happy - Rafael Nadal on sealing quarterfinals berth-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: 'It's amazing, so very happy' - Rafael Nadal on sealing quarterfinals berth

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade being discussed-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade being discussed

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Root-Bairstow half-centuries make England favourites to win against India; social media concerned-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Root-Bairstow half-centuries make England favourites to win

    Recent Stories

    Are you getting married? Few tips all brides should keep in mind RBA

    Are you getting married? Few tips all brides should keep in mind

    Alcohol consumption to smoking 5 factors that put you at risk of a heart attack drb

    Alcohol consumption to smoking, 5 factors that put you at risk of a heart attack

    IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: India just went into a shell on Day 4 against England - Ravi Shastri-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'India just went into a shell on Day 4' - Ravi Shastri

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max to cost more than iPhone 13 Pro Report gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to cost more than iPhone 13 Pro: Report

    SC remarks on Nupur Sharma crossed 'Laxman rekha', says ex-judges and bureaucrats snt

    SC remarks on Nupur Sharma crossed 'Laxman rekha', says ex-judges and bureaucrats

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon