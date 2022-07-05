Fans outraged after World Cup-bound Premier League star arrested on suspicion of rape

A Premier League footballer, expected to represent his country at the World Cup, has been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

Months after Manchester United forward, Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault comes another shocking incident. On Monday, a Premier League star, expected to feature at the Qatar World Cup 2022, was arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

The player, who is in his late 20s, cannot be identified due to legal constraints. He has received international recognition and is currently being held as he is questioned about an alleged attack that is thought to have happened in June.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody after being arrested in Barnet, as first reported by The Telegraph.

"On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her twenties was reported to police," read an official statement by the Metropolitan Police.

"It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On July 4, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody, where he remains. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing," the statement added.

The player's club is aware that the police are questioning him. They chose not to remark, though. The football player was detained on Monday night after being taken into custody at a London house.

According to The Sun, six police units reportedly came to the player's multi-million dollar gated estate around 3 am while he was asleep.

A woman in her 20s reported the alleged attack and showed police photos of "bruising", accusing the star of raping her while on holiday in the Mediterranean. She went to a police station on Sunday night and gave a thorough statement supporting her allegations.

According to reports, the allegations are being seen with utmost seriousness by the club and bosses are 'stunned about this'. Reports added that the player was due to be on a pre-season tour, and he will now not be travelling with the team.

The Mirror quoted a club insider stating, "The law must be allowed to dictate what happens next. The player's colleagues are absolutely dumbstruck about this. It is a hammer blow to the club, but the police must do their job."

There are ongoing inquiries. Although the athlete cannot be identified because of the charges against him, his arrest has cast doubt on his ability to participate in pre-season practice and his team's future friendlies as authorities look into the severe claims.

On August 5, the Premier League season will begin. The player was also anticipated to represent his nation in the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Football fans took to Twitter to express their outrage, with several users even trying to guess who the Premier League star could be. Here's a look at some of the reactions: