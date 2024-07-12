Explained: Why Germany's labour law prevents Spain's Lamine Yamal from playing full 90 minutes in Euro 2024

Lamine Yamal has captivated the football world with his record-breaking performances at Euro 2024. However, Spain has been facing an unexpected challenge due to German labour laws, preventing him from playing full matches that extend past 11 pm.

Lamine Yamal, the 16-year-old Barcelona sensation, has captivated the football world with his record-breaking performances at Euro 2024. However, Spain has been facing an unexpected challenge due to German labour laws, preventing him from playing full matches that extend past 11 pm. Here’s an explainer on how these regulations are impacting Yamal and La Roja's campaign.

Youngest ever achievements

Yamal's remarkable journey at Euro 2024 began when he stepped onto the field during Spain's match against Croatia. At just 16 years and 338 days old, he became the youngest player to play in a European Championship. He further cemented his name in the history books by assisting Dani Carvajal, making him the youngest player to provide an assist in the tournament.

The accolades continued as Yamal scored in the semi-final against France, becoming the youngest player to score in Euros history. At 16 years and 362 days old, he shattered the previous record held by Swiss player Johan Vonlanthen, who scored against France in 2004 at 18 years and 141 days. Spain ultimately triumphed over France 2-1 to advance to the final. Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente lauded Yamal's goal, calling it "a touch of genius."

German Labour Law implications

Despite his outstanding performances, Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente faces a unique challenge due to German labour laws. According to these regulations, minors cannot work beyond 8 pm, with some exceptions allowing athletes to work until 11 pm. This restriction means Yamal, still a minor, cannot play full matches that extend beyond this curfew without the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) facing fines.

Impact on match strategy

Throughout the tournament, Yamal has been substituted before the 90-minute mark to comply with these laws. In the group stage matches against Croatia, Italy, and Albania, he was substituted in the 86th, 71st, and 19th minutes, respectively. Even during the quarterfinal against Germany, which started at 6 pm, Yamal's playtime was carefully managed.

The semi-final against France, which kicked off at 9 pm, posed a significant challenge as it extended past the 11 pm deadline. In this match, Yamal played the entire duration, potentially exposing the RFEF to a fine of 30,000 euros (approximately $32,500).

Spain vs England final dilemma

The Euro 2024 final, scheduled to start at 9 pm German time, sees Spain facing England. With Yamal turning 17 just one day before the final, his inclusion in the starting XI is almost certain. However, the question remains whether he will be substituted to avoid legal and financial repercussions.

Spain has the option to substitute Yamal for the second half of the final to comply with German labour laws. However, if they choose to keep him on the field, they risk facing substantial fines. For the Spanish team, the potential victory might outweigh the financial penalty, as the coaching staff and management may consider the expense worthwhile for a championship win.

Lamine Yamal's performances have been nothing short of spectacular at Euro 2024, breaking records and leading Spain to the final. Yet, the intricacies of German labour law present a unique challenge for the young star and his team. As the final in Berlin approaches, all eyes will be on how Spain navigates this legal hurdle while aiming for their fourth European Championship title.

