Ex-Arsenal sporting director Edu set to join Nottingham Forest owner's multi-club operation: Report

Arsenal Football Club has officially announced the resignation of sporting director Edu, who has decided to leave the north London club after five years in his role.

football Ex-Arsenal sporting director Edu set to join Nottingham Forest owner's multi-club operation: Report snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

Arsenal Football Club has officially announced the resignation of sporting director Edu, who has decided to leave the north London club after five years in his role. The news, which was first reported by Mail Sport early Monday morning, has been confirmed by the club later in the day.

Edu is reportedly set to take a prominent position within a multi-club operation owned by Nottingham Forest's owner, Evangelos Marinakis. This portfolio includes clubs such as Forest, Olympiacos, and Rio Ave, with plans to expand further into European football. Discussions between Edu and Marinakis have reportedly been positive, with Edu expected to assume a significant role overseeing the operations of these clubs.

While Edu's salary at Arsenal was in the region of 2-3 million pounds per season, it is believed that Marinakis is prepared to offer a substantial pay increase to lure the South American into this new venture. The prospect of managing multiple clubs and contributing to a broader football strategy has been a significant factor in Edu's decision to leave Arsenal.

In a heartfelt statement upon his resignation, Edu expressed gratitude for his time at the club, stating, "This was an incredibly hard decision to make. Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club's history. It has been a special journey, and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim, and Lord Harris for the support they've given me."

Also read: Arsenal sporting director Edu to 'leave' club: A major setback for Mikel Arteta and Gunners' ambitions?

He also extended his appreciation to his colleagues across the men's, women's, and academy teams, particularly praising manager Mikel Arteta, whom he described as a great friend. Edu added, "Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best."

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke acknowledged Edu's contributions, stating, "We respect Edu's decision and thank him for his immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward. Everyone at the club wishes him well. We are all so fond of him and the positive energy he brings to everything and everyone."

Kroenke emphasized that while Edu's departure marks a significant change, Arsenal remains committed to its strategy and ambitions for success, assuring supporters that the club's succession plan will reflect their ongoing pursuit of major trophies.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games amidst stiff competition: Report snt

India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games amidst stiff competition: Report

cricket Virat Kohli turns 36: Take a look at his incredible numbers across all formats scr

Virat Kohli turns 36: Take a look at his incredible numbers across all formats

Imane Khelif has 'testicles, micropenis': Paris Olympics gold medalist's leaked medical report sparks outrage snt

Imane Khelif has 'testicles, micropenis': Paris Olympics gold medalist's leaked medical report sparks outrage

IPL 2025 mega auction set to be held in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh at end of November snt

IPL 2025 auction to be held in Riyadh at the end of November; franchises gear up to fill 204 player slots

cricket India T20I Squad arrives in South Africa for four-match Series scr

India T20I Squad arrives in South Africa for four-match Series

Recent Stories

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know ATG

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know

India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games amidst stiff competition: Report snt

India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games amidst stiff competition: Report

Yogi govt's green vision for Maha Kumbh 2025: 2.71 lakh saplings to be planted across Prayagraj AJR

Yogi govt's green vision for Maha Kumbh 2025: 2.71 lakh saplings to be planted across Prayagraj

Khushi Kapoor turns 24: Shares photos of celebration with girl gang, rumoured beau Vedang Raina [PICTURES] ATG

Khushi Kapoor turns 24: Shares photos of celebration with girl gang, rumoured beau Vedang Raina [PICTURES]

BREAKING: NCP chief Sharad Pawar hints at retirement ahead of Maha polls, says 'new people should get elected' shk

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar hints at retirement, says 'time to prepare for future'

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon