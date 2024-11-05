Ex-Arsenal sporting director Edu set to join Nottingham Forest owner's multi-club operation: Report

Arsenal Football Club has officially announced the resignation of sporting director Edu, who has decided to leave the north London club after five years in his role.

Arsenal Football Club has officially announced the resignation of sporting director Edu, who has decided to leave the north London club after five years in his role. The news, which was first reported by Mail Sport early Monday morning, has been confirmed by the club later in the day.

Edu is reportedly set to take a prominent position within a multi-club operation owned by Nottingham Forest's owner, Evangelos Marinakis. This portfolio includes clubs such as Forest, Olympiacos, and Rio Ave, with plans to expand further into European football. Discussions between Edu and Marinakis have reportedly been positive, with Edu expected to assume a significant role overseeing the operations of these clubs.

While Edu's salary at Arsenal was in the region of 2-3 million pounds per season, it is believed that Marinakis is prepared to offer a substantial pay increase to lure the South American into this new venture. The prospect of managing multiple clubs and contributing to a broader football strategy has been a significant factor in Edu's decision to leave Arsenal.

In a heartfelt statement upon his resignation, Edu expressed gratitude for his time at the club, stating, "This was an incredibly hard decision to make. Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club's history. It has been a special journey, and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim, and Lord Harris for the support they've given me."

He also extended his appreciation to his colleagues across the men's, women's, and academy teams, particularly praising manager Mikel Arteta, whom he described as a great friend. Edu added, "Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best."

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke acknowledged Edu's contributions, stating, "We respect Edu's decision and thank him for his immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward. Everyone at the club wishes him well. We are all so fond of him and the positive energy he brings to everything and everyone."

Kroenke emphasized that while Edu's departure marks a significant change, Arsenal remains committed to its strategy and ambitions for success, assuring supporters that the club's succession plan will reflect their ongoing pursuit of major trophies.

