    Euro 2024: Ronaldo mobbed by fans for selfies during Portugal vs Turkiye clash, young boy among them (WATCH)

    Portugal's victory over Turkiye at Euro 2024 on Saturday night was marred by a serious breach of security as five fans managed to invade the pitch in attempts to take selfies with legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

    First Published Jun 23, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

    In the 69th minute, a young fan managed to evade stewards and rushed towards Ronaldo for an elusive selfie. The Al-Nassr star warmly embraced the youngster and posed for a photo before security escorted him off the field.

    However, the situation escalated with several more fans attempting to breach security during the match and even at full-time.

    Ronaldo, visibly frustrated by the lapses in security, encountered an older fan who grabbed him around the neck in an attempt to take a selfie. Security eventually intervened, but not before the disruptions tarnished the match.

    Despite the distractions, Portugal secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Turkiye, securing their place in the Euro 2024 round of 16 as winners of Group F. Goals from Bernardo Silva, an own-goal by Samet Akaydin, and a strike from Bruno Fernandes sealed Portugal's dominance on the field.

    Silva opened the scoring in the 21st minute after a deflected cross found him unmarked, allowing him to score his first goal in a major international tournament. Akaydin's unfortunate own-goal compounded Turkiye's woes just seven minutes later, followed by Fernandes' easy tap-in after a well-executed play involving Ronaldo and Ruben Neves.

    Following the win, Ronaldo took to Instagram to express pride over Portugal's win stating, "In a hurry and first place guaranteed 🇵🇹 Proud of this team, we are Portugal!"

    Portugal's win lifted them to the top of Group F with six points, comfortably ahead of Turkiye in second place with three points.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
