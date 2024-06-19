Euro 2024: Musiala, Gundogan on target as Germany outclasses Hungary with 2-0 win; through to round of 16

Germany secured a confident 2-0 victory over Hungary in a captivating Euro 2024 encounter, with goals from Jamal Musiala and İlkay Gundogan ensuring the hosts maintained their dominance in the competition.

The match, held in front of a packed MHPArena in Stuttgart, saw the hosts securing a well-deserved win, just days after their emphatic 5-1 victory against Scotland in their opening Group A encounter. With this win, Germany secure a berth in the round of 16 of the Euro 2024.

The Euro 2024 clash commenced with Hungary demonstrating early vigour, nearly seizing the lead but for the vigilance of Manuel Neuer, who produced a crucial save. As the visitors tested Germany’s defense, Kai Havertz countered with a powerful shot that Peter Gulacsi managed to parry, reminding Hungary of Germany’s attacking prowess.

Hungary's defense appeared resolute for the initial stages, but a miscommunication at the back in the 23rd minute allowed the sensational Jamal Musiala to capitalize, slotting in his second goal of the tournament and putting Germany ahead.

Shortly after, Neuer was called into action again, this time denying Dominik Szoboszlai’s powerful free kick with a full-length dive.

Germany began to impose their authority on the game, with Musiala continuing to shine. Hungary found themselves increasingly on the defensive as the half progressed.

Musiala nearly doubled his tally just before halftime with a fierce strike that hit the side netting, while Hungary experienced a moment of hope when they headed the ball into Germany's net, only to have their celebrations cut short by an offside flag.

Despite their defensive efforts, Hungary remained in contention heading into the break, though they had struggled to venture into Germany’s half for much of the first period.

The second half saw Germany sustain their pressure, and Hungary missed a golden opportunity to equalize when Barnabas Varga headed over from a promising position. This miss proved costly as Germany soon extended their lead.

A precise cross from Max Mittlestadt found İlkay Gundogan, who calmly finished from eight yards out in the 67th minute, giving Germany a comfortable cushion.

As Germany utilized their substitutes for fresh energy and tactical adjustments, Hungary struggled to breach Germany's organized defense, trailing by two goals following Gundogan's clinical strike.

Despite occasional forays forward, Hungary failed to pose a serious threat, lacking the creativity and finishing to mount a comeback. Germany's continued control stifled any hopes of a Hungarian resurgence, sealing a convincing victory that highlights their strength in Euro 2024.

Meanwhile, Hungary faces the task of regrouping and addressing their shortcomings before their next matches in the tournament.

