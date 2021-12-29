  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Klopp's worrying admission after Leicester defeat: If Liverpool play like that we won't catch Manchester City

    Following their 0-1 loss against Leicester City, which saw star striker Mohammed Salah miss an early penalty before Ademola Lookman net a winner for Foxes, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made a worrying admission.

    football EPL leicester city vs Liverpool Jurgen Klopp's worrying admission after defeat If we play like that we won't catch Manchester City
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 12:18 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After a close clash against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final last week, Liverpool had a chance to redeem their pride in their Premier League clash against the Brendan Rogers side. However, the night added to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's worries. Following their 0-1 loss against Leicester City, which saw star striker Mohammed Salah miss an early penalty before Ademola Lookman net a winner for Foxes, Klopp made a worrying admission.

    "It was not our plan to give Leicester City the chance to run away. If we play like tonight, we do not think about catching up with Manchester City," the Liverpool coach admitted. Klopp's side slipped to just their second loss of this Premier League season at the King Power Stadium to leave them trailing behind Manchester City, who beat Leicester City 6-3 on Boxing Day to make it nine league wins in a row. Liverpool is now six points behind Manchester City in the table and has a mammoth task to keep pace with Pep Guardiola's side, quickly becoming the likely champions.

    Klopp, however, has not given up yet. Expressing that the team stand a chance to win more games if they play 'Liverpool football', the manager added, "A defeat is a defeat. We have to learn, and we will. The first thing is not to do it ever again like this. We lost our rhythm and weren't calm enough to get it back. That's our fault."

    Liverpool had their chances in Tuesday's clash, but 15 minutes into the game and Salah's 2nd-ever Premier League penalty miss that included a rebound against the crossbar cost the side dearly. The hosts continued to frustrate the 2019-20 champions throughout the night as Sadio Mane wasted two crucial opportunities to get Liverpool off the mark.

    "We needed some effort not to score. We had a few chances. I did like the intensity even in the beginning, but sometimes we have started like this, and we lost rhythm that we have never found back. I didn't like it a lot in our game. We have to do better. We just weren't ourselves," Klopp added.

    Also read: Round-up 2021: From Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub to Champions League re-draw - 10 controversial football moments

    Leicester, who have struggled to replicate their form from the last two seasons, scored the winner just before the hour mark as Lookman rifled an effort past Alisson in style. Liverpool chased an equaliser late on and monopolised possession as they searched for a way through. But the Foxes defended aggressively each time the Reds got a sight at goal and hung on to claim valuable three points.

    Leicester City boss Brendan Rogers expressed pleasure over the players show, adding, "Given the context of the game on the back of Sunday, the players put in a heroic performance given the recovery time and having played Manchester City."

    "The players were amazing how they coped. We had to defend for our lives. I am really pleased for the players tonight," Rogers added.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's statue installed in Panaji, Goa (See Pictures)-ayh

    Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's statue installed in Panaji, Goa (See Pictures)

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Bowlers rule Day 3, here are the talking points-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Bowlers rule Day 3, here are the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record to become fastest keeper to reach 100 Test dismissals-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Pant breaks Dhoni's record to become fastest keeper to reach 100 Test dismissals

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Netizens surprised as Virat Kohli and co stumble on Day 3-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Netizens surprised as Virat Kohli and co stumble on Day 3

    Irfan Pathan welcomes new member to family, blessed with baby boy Suleiman-ayh

    Irfan Pathan welcomes new member to family, blessed with baby boy Suleiman

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon gcw

    Apple's iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon

    Kerala BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan murder: Two more SDPI workers arrested-dnm

    Kerala BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan murder: Two more SDPI workers arrested

    Is Kim Kardashian getting serious about Pete Davidson? Or is it 'too soon'? Read deets RCB

    Is Kim Kardashian getting serious about Pete Davidson? Or is it 'too soon'? Read deets

    Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver are officially divorced; they parted ways 10 years ago drb

    Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver are officially divorced; they parted ways 10 years ago

    As Omicron takes over world nearly 130000 COVID cases reported in UK 180000 in Europe gcw

    As Omicron takes over world, nearly 130,000 COVID cases reported in UK, 180,000 in Europe

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon