Champions League: Real Madrid troll Man City fans for Rodri Ballon d'Or poster mocking Vinicius Jr after win

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr was taunted by Manchester City fans during the first leg of the Champions League knockout playoffs at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, February

The Champions League clash between two European rivals filled with thrill, exhilaration and drama as both fans from both sides were deeply engaged, creating an electrifying atmosphere and showing their unwavering support for their teams. Ahead of the first leg Champions League knockout playoffs, Manchester City fans displayed a large banner, taking a dig at Vinicius Jr.

Also read: Champions League: End of Man City's glory days? Real Madrid's late comeback exposes their decline

In a picture that went viral on social media, a large banner was unfurled by City fans at the Etihad Stadium, with Rodri kissing his Ballon d’Or alongside the words ‘stop crying your heart out’, a line from a famous song by a well-known British band Oasis. The banner was seemingly taking a dig at Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr, who expressed their disappointment over Manchester City and Spain midfield won the prestigious award ahead of him.

Manchester City taunting Vinicius with Rodri banner

— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 11, 2025

However, Manchester City fans taunting Vinicius Jr completely backed as they lost to Real Madrid 2-3 in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs in front of the home crowd at the Etihad Stadium. Los Blancos were trailing by 1-2 until the 86th minute when Brahim Diaz scored an equalizer. Then, Jude Bellingham netted a winning goal in the last minute to ensure that Real Madrid secure a crucial away win before the Champions League. Apart from Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe too chipped by netting a goal in the 60th minute to equal the score 1-1.

After the Champions League knockout first leg win, Real Madrid fans took to X handle (formerly Twitter) and trolled back Manchester City fans by sharing ‘stop crying your heart out’ memes.

Here’s how Manchester City trolled back by Real Madrid fans

— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 11, 2025

— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 11, 2025

— Box2Box Football (@Box2BoxBola) February 11, 2025

— Unni Rajendran (@unnirajendran_) February 12, 2025

— Shashwat Kamat (@blancoshashwat) February 11, 2025

Latest Videos