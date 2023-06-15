Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona unveils new home kit; fans rate La Liga champions' jersey for 2023-24 season

    Barcelona has unveiled their new home jersey for the next season, it is inspired by the women's team and features a diamond badge representing the first women's supporters' club.

    football Barcelona unveils new home kit; fans rate La Liga champions' jersey for 2023-24 season osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    Barcelona has officially unveiled their new home jersey for the upcoming 2023/24 season, featuring a design inspired by the women's team. The kit maintains the classic broad stripes in the original blaugrana colours but with a notable addition of a badge set into a diamond.

    This diamond represents the pioneering spirit of the first women's team to ever play at the Spotify Camp Nou, showcasing Barcelona's commitment to leading in both sport and society.

    The jersey aims to commemorate this historic event and is accompanied by the concept "Here, to lead the way." Sustainability is also emphasised, with the inclusion of innovative techniques.

    The jersey showcases the main partners of both the men's and women's teams, including Spotify and Nike logos.

    It will be available for purchase starting June 15, and the diamond badge represents the first women's supporters' club from 1971, highlighting the journey and successes of the FC Barcelona women's team. The presentation campaign features Barcelona players who serve as examples of success and inspiration for the younger generation.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 1:03 PM IST
