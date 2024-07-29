Arsenal confirm signing of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna; WATCH meeting with teammates

Arsenal on Monday officially announced the signing of highly-rated Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna for a fee believed to be around 42 million pounds.

Arsenal on Monday officially announced the signing of highly-rated Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna for a fee believed to be around 42 million pounds (49 million euros). The transfer had been delayed due to sell-on clauses owed to Calafiori's previous clubs, Roma and Basel, but the deal has now been finalized.

Calafiori, 22, has signed a five-year contract with the Gunners, marking him as Mikel Arteta's top defensive target for the summer. Calafiori's arrival is Arsenal's fourth signing of the transfer window. The club has also made David Raya’s loan permanent and brought in academy goalkeepers Tommy Setford and Lucas Nygard.

The Italian defender impressed during Italy's Euro 2024 campaign, where he was a standout performer despite the team's overall disappointing performance. Calafiori started all four of Italy's matches, making an impact as the country's second youngest player in the competition, following Paolo Maldini. His international debut came just 11 days before the tournament commenced.

Versatile in his defensive roles, Calafiori is capable of playing both as a centre-back and left-back. His strong performances were crucial in Bologna’s successful campaign, which saw them qualify for the Champions League.

Calafiori will bolster Arsenal's defensive options, providing competition for William Saliba and Gabriel as the team aims to secure their first Premier League title since 2004, following a narrow miss last season.

