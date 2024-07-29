Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Arsenal confirm signing of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna; WATCH meeting with teammates

    Arsenal on Monday officially announced the signing of highly-rated Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna for a fee believed to be around 42 million pounds.

    Arsenal confirm signing of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna; WATCH meeting with teammates
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 10:29 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 10:29 PM IST

    Arsenal on Monday officially announced the signing of highly-rated Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna for a fee believed to be around 42 million pounds (49 million euros). The transfer had been delayed due to sell-on clauses owed to Calafiori's previous clubs, Roma and Basel, but the deal has now been finalized.

    Calafiori, 22, has signed a five-year contract with the Gunners, marking him as Mikel Arteta's top defensive target for the summer. Calafiori's arrival is Arsenal's fourth signing of the transfer window. The club has also made David Raya’s loan permanent and brought in academy goalkeepers Tommy Setford and Lucas Nygard.

    The Italian defender impressed during Italy's Euro 2024 campaign, where he was a standout performer despite the team's overall disappointing performance. Calafiori started all four of Italy's matches, making an impact as the country's second youngest player in the competition, following Paolo Maldini. His international debut came just 11 days before the tournament commenced.

    Versatile in his defensive roles, Calafiori is capable of playing both as a centre-back and left-back. His strong performances were crucial in Bologna’s successful campaign, which saw them qualify for the Champions League.

    Calafiori will bolster Arsenal's defensive options, providing competition for William Saliba and Gabriel as the team aims to secure their first Premier League title since 2004, following a narrow miss last season.

    India to host T20 Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh to hold 2027 ODI edition: ACC

    Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen undeterred by 'deletion' of opening win, beats Belgium's Carraggi

    Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's late strike hand India 1-1 draw against Argentina; WATCH captain's goal

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Arjun Babuta narrowly misses medal, finishes fourth in men's 10m air rifle final

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot qualify for bronze medal match in 10m air pistol mixed team event

    India to host T20 Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh to hold 2027 ODI edition: ACC

    Manorajyam: Jayasurya's Malayalam film selected for Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024

    Viral video: iPhone-themed wedding invite trends on social media; netizens react (WATCH)

    Woman found chained to tree in Maharashtra forest, claims '40 days without food'; cops recover US passport

    Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen undeterred by 'deletion' of opening win, beats Belgium's Carraggi

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

