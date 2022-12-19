Argentina win Qatar 2022: How the Messi vs Mbappe battle treated fans to G.O.A.T World Cup final

Argentina beat France on penalties 4-2 to claim their third World Cup title after arguably the greatest final ever. Following this win, football enthusiasts worldwide congratulated Lionel Messi on his maiden victory and applauded Kylian Mbappe's fighting spirit.

And this is why we call it a beautiful game!

The Qatar World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France was expected to be a thriller, and the players delivered in front of a packed Lusail Stadium in Doha on Sunday. Lionel Messi and Co. had the last laugh as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to claim their third World Cup title after arguably the greatest final ever.

A final that saw the last time Argentinian legend Messi would grace football's grandest stage, while fans also witnessed the rise and rise of French sensation Kylian Mbappe, whose hat-trick proved why he is already a G.O.A.T.

There were 63 matches before the grand finale, but none even got close to the drama and excitement of the 120 minutes football lovers were treated to on Sunday.

Messi's penalty and Angel Di Mara's sensational counterattack goal gave Argentina a first-half lead they merited after a quick start and seemingly out-of-reach performance. However, Mbappe's late 90-second double sent the game into overtime.

These important championship games typically end in a draw in overtime because neither team is willing to take a risk. However, not this one.

Messi scored from close range for his second of the game, which appeared to give the South Americans the victory.

We weren't finished there, though.

With four minutes left, France was awarded another penalty as Mbappe completed his hat-trick. The Frenchman forced this match into penalties, becoming just the second player to accomplish it in a World Cup final after Geoff Hurst in 1966.

Argentina settled for the penalty kicks after 120 minutes of mayhem, and they triumphed 4-2 owing to Montiel's accuracy from 12 yards.

It was not just the best World Cup final but, in its 92-year history, the tournament's greatest-ever game.

Every member of the Argentina team contributed, but three players made all the difference at Lusail Stadium.

Messi was in charge, scoring twice, including the goal in overtime that appeared to seal Argentina's victory.

But it wasn't just the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's goals that helped La Albiceleste lift the coveted trophy. He rose to the occasion with his leadership, vision, the timing of his passes and how he controlled his temperament.

The second player was Angel Di Mara, who had only participated in 10 minutes of knockout soccer in this competition but showed up to turn in one of his best-ever displays. Although the Juventus winger's goal in the opening period was among the best at this World Cup, it would have meant nothing without Argentina's third star performer.

Even though goalkeeper Emiliano Martnez has only played 25 times for his nation, he has 20 victories under the Albiceleste jersey and was crucial to this victory. He made a world-class save from Randal Kolo Muani in the final split second of extra time, and he controlled the penalty area for the rest of the championship.

Mbappe's fighting spirit and Golden Boot win proves why he is the star of the present and future

There must always be a loser, and this World Cup final features one of the best losers we've ever witnessed in France. With late goals from Mbappe, Les Bleus fulfilled their obligation to force this game into overtime and, ultimately, penalties.

Deschamps' team didn't begin to play until the 75th minute, but they had a man in the Paris Saint-Germain striker who wouldn't let this opportunity pass them by. The 23-year-old sensation scored a hat-trick, becoming just the second player in final history to score three goals, and he also converted his penalty in the shootout.

He now has eight goals for the competition, earning him the Golden Boot trophy and making him the first player to score five goals in the World Cup finals. But given that a virus spread through the French camp last week, there will be a lot of "what ifs" from the defending champs. However, France will return. That much is beyond question.

2026 loading...

Here's a look at how the world reacted to this epic Qatar World Cup 2022 final: